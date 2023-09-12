Belgrade's Kula Tower pays tribute to Novak Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam win at US Open 2023

Belgrade's Kula Tower celebrated Novak Djokovic's historic 24th Grand Slam title win at the US Open 2023 with a beautiful display.

It held the title of the tallest building in Belgrade, Serbia and the Western Balkans region in 2022 until it was surpassed by Sky Fort in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2023.

The Serb beat the 27-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev in the New York Major final in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. The match was a total masterclass inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. He was celebrated in his home country with great enthusiasm following his victory.

On Tuesday (September 12), the Kula Tower, boasting 42 floors, and standing at a height of 168 meters, displayed the 36-year-old in videos and pictures of him celebrating his US Open triumph.

Expand Tweet

With both tied at a Grand Slam title count of 24, Novak Djokovic will have the chance to surpass Margaret Court's Major record in the 2024 Australian Open if he emerges victorious.

The Belgrade native has been prolific at the Australian Open as he has won the title a record 10 times.

Novak Djokovic reflects on his 2023 season

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 US Open

In a post-match press conference following his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, Djokovic reflected on his 2023 season and expressed his satisfaction with the results, despite his loss in the Wimbledon final.

He mentioned that he would have been happy with an arrangement that guaranteed him three out of four Grand Slam titles and a spot in the Wimbledon final.

"I would definitely sign right away the paper if somebody would tell me I would win three out of four and play Wimbledon finals this year," Djokovic said.

The Serb further said that he had some slight regret about not winning Wimbledon, but he was overall content with his season and saw no reason to dwell on it.

"There is a little regret that I didn't win that Wimbledon final. But, at the end of the day, I have so much more to be happier and content with than actually to regret something," he said.

The 36-year-old suffered a loss in the 2023 Wimbledon fin against the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller. However, he secured the title at the Australian Open this year, defeating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

He also triumphed in the final of the French Open, defeating Norwegian sensation Casper Ruud.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis