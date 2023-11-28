Belinda Bencic stuns in two-piece, jokes that it is "not as easy to take bikini pics" during pregnancy

Belinda Bencic seems to be enjoying her downtime from tennis as she expects her first child with boyfriend Martin Hromkovic.

Bencic, ranked 17th in the WTA, announced earlier this month that she is pregnant with her beau Martin Hromkovic's child. The Swiss has been dating Hromkovic, her fitness coach and former football player, since November 2018.

“Excepting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you,” Bencic wrote on her Instagram handle a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday (November 28), Belinda Bencic took to her Instagram account to show off the good shape that she is in during her pregnancy. The 26-year-old, who was wearing palazzo pants in the picture, was quite cheeky with her caption as she wrote:

"Not as easy to take vacation bikini pics nowadays. But as always well equipped with @bongeniegrieder @missoni," she wrote, followed by a few emojis.

Bencic also traveled as part of Switzerland's national squad for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville, Spain despite being a few weeks pregnant. The Swiss, however, suffered greatly in her absence, succumbing to a 0-3 defeat to the Czech Republic and the USA in the group stage.

Belinda Bencic enjoyed a decent season on the WTA tour in 2023

Belinda Bencic poses with the WTA 500 trophy in Abu Dhabi

Belinda Bencic had a good season on the WTA tour this year, accumulating a 31-13 win/loss record. The Swiss got off to a great start in 2023, winning 12 of her first 14 matches en route to winning WTA 500 titles in Abu Dhabi and Adelaide. She returned to the women's top 10 rankings by virtue of her results, albeit for only a short time.

The 26-year-old also contested another championship match in Charleston, which she lost to second-seeded Ons Jabeur. While she was underwhelming at the big tournaments, she still managed to make second-week appearances at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

It should be noted, however, that Belinda Bencic had run-ins with multiple injuries during her 2023 season. The former World No. 4 missed most of the events during the European claycourt swing due to a chronic hip injury.

Bencic also rolled her ankle during her third-round encounter against Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Canadian Open. While she still managed to win the above match, she proceeded to drop four of her next seven matches on the WTA tour.