Ben Shelton attends Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund as his love for soccer grows while dating Trinity Rodman

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton recently attended Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, April 12. This update comes amidst Shelton's growing passion for the sport and his relationship with American women's soccer player Trinity Rodman.

Trinity is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman and plays as a forward for the USA and NWSL's Washington Spirit. Shelton made waves online by sparking dating rumors with Rodman through a TikTok clip that the latter shared online. The world No. 14 later confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post.

Since then, the two have frequently offered glimpses into their daily lives online. Shelton, who last competed at the Monte Carlo Masters, recently attended a Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old shared a picture of himself walking down the stairs, with the stands around him filled. Moreover, he shared a picture from the match with a packed Allianz Arena in the backdrop.

Ben Shelton's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @benshelton)

Bayern Munich controlled the game in the first half; however, Dortmund's Maximilian Beier got past the defenders and scored a header to get a 1-0 lead. Nearly four minutes later, the men in red equalized, courtesy of Raphael Guerreiro's emphatic goal, and took the lead nearly four minutes later with Maximilian Beier's phenomenal effort.

However, center-back Waldemar Anton converted the deflection from Serhou Guirassy in the 75th minute to equalize the total. The match in front of nearly 75000 people eventually ended in a draw.

"I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy": Trinity Rodman on her relationship with Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton at BMW Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to ESPN about their relationship last month, Trinity Rodman acknowledged the spotlight gained by their relationship but expressed happiness about it.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," Trinity Rodman said.

Watch the clip shared on Instagram below:

Shelton’s most recent appearance was at the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, where he suffered a first-round exit following a 7-6(2), 2-6, 1-6 defeat to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The American has yet to showcase his full potential this season, with his best results being a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open and a quarterfinals finish at the BNP Paribas Open.

