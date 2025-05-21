Ben Shelton dedicates loving message to his 'beautiful' girlfriend Trinity Rodman on soccer star's 23rd birthday

Ben Shelton penned a loving message to usher in girlfriend Trinity Rodman's 23rd birthday. Shelton, currently ranked No. 13 in singles on the ATP Tour, and Rodman, the American women's soccer sensation, confirmed their romantic relationship in March this year.

Rodman was born on Monday, May 20, 2002, in California's Newport Beach. As the daughter of two-time NBA All-Star Dennis Rodman turned 23 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, her boyfriend Shelton took to Instagram and shared a post consisting of two pictures.

The first one featured Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman sharing a romantic moment in a lounge-and-bar setting. In the second, Rodman was all smiles sporting a chic mini dress. Through the caption, Shelton didn't just wish his girlfriend a happy birthday. The ATP star also hailed the soccer star's beauty and laid bare his love for her.

"Happy birthday beautiful girl I love you," Shelton captioned the post.

Shelton's fellow tennis stars Diego Schwartzman, Sloane Stephens and Jennifer Brady soon reacted to the post, all appreciative of the blooming romance between the ATP No. 13 and the USWNT forward. Rodman herself later entered the comments section, writing:

"I luhhh you 🥰"

Diego Schwartzman, Sloane Stephens, Jennifer Brady and Trinity Rodman's reactions to Ben Shelton's Instagram post on Rodman's 23rd birthday (Source: Instagram/benshelton)

Around a month ago, Rodman visited Munich and made her first-ever appearance in Shelton's box, as she roared her boyfriend on at the BMW Open.

Trinity Rodman cheered loud for boyfriend Ben Shelton in maiden appearance in ATP star's box at BMW Open in Munich

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman (left) and father Bryan Shelton (right) at the 2025 BMW Open in Munich (Source: Getty)

After Shelton sealed his semifinal spot at the 2025 BMW Open in Munich in April, his girlfriend Rodman made her way to the iconic German city to catch her boyfriend in on-court action for the first time in person. In the semis, Shelton defeated Francesco Cerundolo and reached the final of the ATP 500 claycourt event.

Rodman was present in the ATP star's box for the final as well. This time though, despite doing her best to keep Shelton motivated, it was the American's opponent Alexander Zverev who came out on top.

The USWNT and Washington Spirit soccer star later joined her boyfriend's team in the Spanish capital for the Madrid Open. Here, Shelton's campaign collapsed quite early, as he suffered a crushing loss to Jakub Mensik in the third round. The ATP No. 13's most recent competitive outing ended in another disappointment, as he was bundled out of the Italian Open in the second round by Jaume Munar.

