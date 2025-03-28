Ben Shelton drops 5-word reaction to ex-team Florida Gators' win over Maryland Terrapins at March Madness 2025

Ben Shelton recently reacted to his former team Florida Gators' win over Maryland Terrapins at the 2025 March Madness. Shelton used to played collegiate tennis for the Gators in 2020 under the guidance of his father, head coach Bryan Shelton.

On Thursday, March 27, the Florida Gators faced the Maryland Terrapins at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California and won 87-71 to secure their place in the Elite 8 and also keeping their dreams of winning the championship title alive.

Following the conclusion of the match, the official social media account of the Floroda Gators announced their advancement to the Elite 8.

"ELITE," the caption read.

Ben Shelton is a show of support for his former team, shared the post on his social media and expressed that the team is coming for the title.

"We coming for it all," Shelton captioned his Instagram story.

"Gators > Terps @bigfoe1998 ," he added.

Screen grab of Shelton's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@benshelton]

On the tennis side of things, Ben Shelton most recently competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where he was eliminated in the second round by wild card Coleman Wong, with a score of 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5).

Shelton also competed in the doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida alongside compatriot Alex Michelsen. However, the American duo;s run was a short one as they were defeated by the pair of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson in the first round, with a score of 4-6, 4-6.

Ben Shelton is next expected to compete at U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025 in Houston

Ben Shelon with the 2024 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships title [Image Source: Getty Images]

Ben Shelton will next compete at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston . The tournament is scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas

This year, Shelton will be defending his title at the ATP Tour 250 clay court event. In 2024, he was the top seed and he kicked off his campaign in the second round after earning a first-round bye. The 22-year old triumphed over Zizou Bergs with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in his opening match.

The former World No.12 defeated his compatriot Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6(9), and the fourth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to secure a spot in the final.

In the championship match, Ben Shelton emerged victorious against the third seed Frances Tiafoe with a score of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to claim the 2024 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, his second career ATP Tour title and his first title on clay.

