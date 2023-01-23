"Ben Shelton the future of tennis" - Fans rejoice as young American makes quarterfinals of 2023 Australian Open in first trip outside United States

Tennis fans are rejoicing at the dramatic rise of American tennis, with countryman Ben Shelton making the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open in just his second Grand Slam main draw appearance.

Ben Shelton made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2022 US Open as a wild card entrant. Although luck eluded him at the tournament, facing a five-setter loss in the opening round, the youngster has managed to bounce right back and go the extra mile at the first Grand Slam of 2023 Down Under.

20-year-old Shelton, the son of former American tennis player Bryan Shelton, surpassed his father's career record at the Majors by making it into the quarterfinals in just his first trip outside the United States. Additionally, the young American, who turned pro in August 2022, ranked just inside the Top-200, is now placed at World No. 43 in the live rankings and has already passed his father's career-high ranking of World No. 55.

Tennis fans were thus impressed by the young talent and lauded his on-going run at the Australian Open.

"Ben Shelton has already done in his 2nd major what his father Bryan couldn't do in 23 Slam attempts - advancement to the quarterfinals. Bryan was two points away to do this at Wimbledon '94 as he led 7:6* (30-all) in 5th vs Bergstrom," one fan noted.

"Ben Shelton has already done in his 2nd major what his father Bryan couldn't do in 23 Slam attempts - advancement to the quarterfinals. Bryan was two points away to do this at Wimbledon '94 as he led 7:6* (30-all) in 5th vs Bergstrom," one fan noted.

Many fans suggested that the 20-year-old's success was a big deal for US tennis, which has seen a boom in both men's and women's sides, with as many as 11 men and 14 women ranked inside the top-100 - the most of any country.

"A big deal for US Men’s Tennis. Some amazing promise for the future. Let’s go," one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"First of many for this future legend," one fan said about Ben Shelton reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals.

"The absolute joy on ben shelton's face during his on-court interview is infectious," another fan noted.

"I was trying to go to bed, but I HAD to watch you at the Australian Open, my dude! Let's freaking go!!! You got this, my new favorite player!" one fan tweeted.

"Barring injury, Ben Shelton is the next big thing. He's charismatic, has adorable himbo energy, is fantastic at interviews and his game's fun to watch," a fan observed.

Chandler Favela @Chandler_109 Ben Shelton is awesome. Dude is going to be so good. First time leaving the US and is in the Quarter's of Australia Open. Ben Shelton is awesome. Dude is going to be so good. First time leaving the US and is in the Quarter's of Australia Open.

Lawrence Weekly @LawrenceWeekly I have become a BIG fan of @BenShelton . The energy, passion, and fire on the court is great watch. Final 8 @AustralianOpen I have become a BIG fan of @BenShelton. The energy, passion, and fire on the court is great watch. Final 8 @AustralianOpen 🎾

Suz @OhhSuzannah #AusOpen Ben Shelton’s story is so fascinating! First time leaving the United States and he’s doing gangbusters at the Australian Open! I respect it! Ben Shelton’s story is so fascinating! First time leaving the United States and he’s doing gangbusters at the Australian Open! I respect it! 🔥 #AusOpen

gator44 @stonemangator44 @delatorre This Shelton run is ruining my sleep pattern. But wow! What a ride! @BenShelton @delatorre This Shelton run is ruining my sleep pattern. But wow! What a ride! @BenShelton

Jace @JaceCarlton yea Ben Shelton is going to have a really tough time gaining fans (sarcasm) yea Ben Shelton is going to have a really tough time gaining fans (sarcasm)

HudsonSchantz.eth @hudsonschantz The last time an American man won a grand slam, Ben Shelton was 11 months old. Let that sink in. The last time an American man won a grand slam, Ben Shelton was 11 months old. Let that sink in.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious Watch out for Ben Shelton in 2023. Watch out for Ben Shelton in 2023. I knew Ben Shelton would have a magical 2023 but I certainly didn't think he'd reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne. twitter.com/Beeorlicious/s… I knew Ben Shelton would have a magical 2023 but I certainly didn't think he'd reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne. twitter.com/Beeorlicious/s…

Nandi @nandi116 Ben Shelton the future of tennis Ben Shelton the future of tennis

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Sure feels like Ben Shelton might be the one to truly bring the American casual fans back on the men's side. Sure feels like Ben Shelton might be the one to truly bring the American casual fans back on the men's side.

organizedsports.wav @FederalDust The American tennis machine is gonna annoy everyone because of the star power Ben Shelton has #AusOpen The American tennis machine is gonna annoy everyone because of the star power Ben Shelton has #AusOpen

Brian | #22and4inMelbourne @stanpokey Ben Shelton and Seb Korda seem to be the least problematic Americans (so far) so I actually like them (and their game is pretty good) Ben Shelton and Seb Korda seem to be the least problematic Americans (so far) so I actually like them (and their game is pretty good)

miranda @tennisera People hope to cut their rankings in half every year. Ben Shelton has done it in a week. People hope to cut their rankings in half every year. Ben Shelton has done it in a week.

American Ben Shelton's run at Australian Open 2023

Ben Shelton sees off compatriot J. J. Wolf to progress to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

Ranked World No. 89, Ben Shelton gained direct entry into the main draw at the Grand Slam this time around. In his first round at the Australian Open, the 20-year-old miraculously saved a match point against him to score his first career Grand Slam victory against China's Zhizhen Zhang 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

In the second round, the American defeated Chilean Nicolas Jarry in straight sets 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3), 7-5. The third round was a test against an inspired Aussie, Alexei Popyrin, who came off of a praise-worthy victory against American No. 1 Taylor Fritz. Ben Shelton, however, played a strategic game to down the home-hope in yet another straight-sets victory of 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The fourth round was against his compatriot J. J. Wolf, and while Wolf pushed the young countryman to his limit, Shelton kept his nerve to outlast the opponent in five sets 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

The World No. 89 now awaits the winner of Roberto Bautista Agut vs Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

