"Ben Shelton gets another bogus draw, still loses early": Fans react to American's shock loss to Rafa Nadal Academy student Coleman Wong at Miami Open

Tennis fans recently reacted to Ben Shelton's shocking defeat to Rafa Nadal Academy student Coleman Wong at the 2025 Miami Open. Last year, Shelton made it to the third round of the tournament before being defeated by Lorenzo Musetti.

Shelton, who was seeded 13th at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in Florida, kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. He faced wildcard Wong in his opening match and suffered a 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5) loss.

The unexpected defeat of Ben Shelton by Coleman Wong at the Miami Open drew various reactions from tennis fans, who shared their opinions on social media. One fan pointed out that despite having a favorable draw, Shelton still managed to lose early in the tournament.

"Shelton gets another bogus draw and still loses early 😂 ," a fan posted.

Another fan stated that Ben Shelton lost to Coleman Wong because he played like an "imposter."

"Tennis is just a very funny sport. You can literally see Wong's level is no match for Shelton but Ben just kept playing like an imposter today"

"I truly picked the right time to miss the Miami Open…. Because wtf is actually going on in this tournament," a fan posted.

"Ben Shelton just made an enemy out of me," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"I’ll say it again if Ben put as much effort into the game as he does the theatrics he would never lose," a fan posted.

"I wouldn’t call it a shock. Ben Shelton’s return game needs a lot of work. Outside of a decent serve, he doesn’t really that big of an arsenal," a fan posted.

In addition to his singles run at the 2025 Miami Open, Shelton also competed in the doubles event alongside compatriot Alex Michelsen. The duo lost 6-4, 6-4 in the first round to the pair of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson.

After defeating Ben Shelton, Coleman Wong will face Adam Walton in Miami Open 3R

Coleman Wong during his match against Ben Shelton at Miami Open 2025 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Ben Shelton in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open, Coleman Wong will go head-to-head with Adam Walton in the third round of the tournament.

Wong entered the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida after competing at the 2025 Copa Cap Cana, a Challenger event where he defeated Billy Harris 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4 in the first round before falling to eventual champion Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second round with a score of 2-6, 6-7(6).

Coleman Wong was granted a wild card entry into the main draw of the Miami Open. He began his campaign by triumphing over Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-3 in the first round, and most recently, defeated Ben Shelton in the second round to advance to the third round where he will face Walton.

On the other hand, Adam Walton began his Miami Open campaign in the qualifying rounds. He defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-4 in the first qualifying round, before losing 6-3, 6-4 to compatriot Tristan Schoolkate in the second qualifying round.

However, Walton was able to secure a spot in the main draw at the Miami Open after Hubert Hurkacz withdrew from the tournament due to a lower back injury. The Aussie went on to defeat Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-4 in the second round and then moved to the third round where he will meet Wong.

The third-round match between Coleman Wong and Adam Walton at the ATP Masters 1000 hard-court tournament in Florida will mark the first time these two players will face each other on the ATP Tour. The winner of this match will move on to compete against either third seed Taylor Fritz or 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round.

