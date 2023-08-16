Ben Shelton jokes about finding new part-time job after latest Vanity Fair photoshoot

Rising American player Ben Shelton has playfully hinted at a new side gig following his appearance in a recent Vanity Fair photoshoot.

The 20-year-old gained widespread recognition for his impressive performance at the 2023 Australian Open Major. He is currently participating in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

As American players continue to make waves on the ATP and WTA circuits, Vanity Fair orchestrated an exclusive photoshoot to showcase their remarkable journeys. Shelton took to his Instagram to share the latest snapshots, humorously referring to it as his 'part-time job'.

"Part-time job," quipped Ben Shelton in the caption.

Top-ranked American players, including Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Danielle Collins, also embraced high-fashion elegance in the recent Vanity Fair photoshoot.

Against a backdrop of stylishly muted blue abstract scenery, the athletes exuded a captivating film noir aesthetic, showcasing their glamorous side with panache.

Jessica Pegula delivered a scintillating performance last week to secure her second WTA 1000 tournament victory in Montreal. She effortlessly cruised past Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0. The World No. 3 exuded elegance and confidence in a cyan blue dress during the dazzling photoshoot.

Rising players such as Sebastian Korda, Maxime Cressy, Mackenzie McDonald and Alycia Parks were also involved in the photoshoot. In another snap, Shelton shared the stage with World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, with both players enjoying a delightful candid moment together.

Sheldon has managed to chalk up 14 wins from 35 matches this season. Everything hasn't gone according to plan since his brilliant run in Melbourne. Apart from a semifinal run at the Cagliari Challenger, Sheldon hasn't been able to make a significant impact. He will be looking to find some form at the upcoming US Open Championships.

Ben Shelton to square off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in second round of Western and Southern Open

Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton will take on fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The duo have never faced each other on the main tour and their head-to-head is locked at 0-0. While Shelton secured his place in the second round with a stunning comeback win over Christopher Eubanks, Tsitsipas was given a first-round bye due to his ranking superiority.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the clash between Shelton and Tsitsipas, who are both renowned for their aggressive playing styles. Their proficiency in delivering powerful groundstrokes, particularly on the forehand side, adds to the excitement.

The winner of this tie will take on either Borna Coric or Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.