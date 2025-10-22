Ben Shelton makes girlfriend Trinity Rodman beam with pride by achieving 'huge' feat at Swiss Indoors Basel after injury setback

Ben Shelton scored his first win after an injury setback in the opening round of the 2025 Swiss Indoors Basel against Kamil Majchrzak. The American suffered a shoulder injury while facing Adrian Mannarino in the third-round of the US Open in September forcing him to retire from the match. He returned to action at the Shanghai Master where he was defeated in the opening round by David Goffin.

On Tuesday, October 21, Shelton saved two match points to defeat Majchrzak 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(7) to advance to the second-round of the Swiss Indoors Basel. His girlfriend and NWSL player Trinity Rodman shared a picture and used a quote from Shelton's on-court interview to express her pride in Shelton's performance.

"First match I've won since getting injured [at the US Open]... it's huge for me," Rodman quoted Shelton on Instagram.

"Proud of you always," she captioned the picture.

Screengrab from Trinity Rodman's Instagram @trinity_rodman

Rodman has also returned to action on the soccer field after suffering from a brutal injury just a few days ago.

The win inches Shelton closer to potentially qualify for the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin. Second seed Shelton will next meet Juame Munar in the second round of the Swiss Indoor Basel on Thursday, October 23.

Ben Shelton stays "mentally tough" to win Swiss Indoors Basel R1

Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open. Image: Getty elebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton overcame Kamil Majchrzak in the opening round of the 2025 Swiss Indoor Basel 7(2), 6-3, 7-6(7). The final set was a tug-of-war that saw Shelton strike 44 winners and save two match points in the tie-break before eventually coming out on top.

In a post-match on-court interview, Shelton reflected on his mindset during the game.

"It was such tight margins. He had the match on his racquet and then I had it on mine. Early in a tournament, on a court as fast as this, you are going to see a lot of matches of fine margins and you need to stay there mentally and stay tough and I did a great job of that."

He also spoke about his preparations to bounce back from injury and added that the win gave a boost to his confidence.

"It is huge for me. When trying to find your rhythm again, it can be tough. As a tennis player, when you are playing guys at the end of the season in form and you have taken some weeks off and have lost some rhythm [it's tough], but I did a great job in my preparation for this tournament to get to a place where I could be competing."

Ben Shelton, who is at his career-high rank of World No. 6 is now placed sixth in the race to the ATP Finals in Turin with 4100 points.

