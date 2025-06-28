Ben Shelton mesmerized by soccer-star girlfriend Trinity Rodman receiving 2025 ESPYS Awards nomination

Ben Shelton reacted to his girlfriend, and soccer star Trinity Rodman's nomination for the 2025 ESPYS Best Play, in honor of the goal she scored in extra time to advance the UWNT to the semifinals at the 2024 Paris Games. Shelton and Rodman's romance first came to light when both tagged each other in their TikTok videos.

Ben Shelton, currently ranked No. 10, vied for the Roland Garros title but lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. His next stint at the Boss Open ended in the semifinals after succumbing to German player Alexander Zverev. After back-to-back losses at the HSBC Championships and Mallorca, Shelton is scheduled to face Alex Bolt in the Wimbledon first round on July 1, 2025.

In his recent Instagram story, the American ace player has shown appreciation to his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, the Washington Spirit player, as she received a nomination for the 2025 ESPYS Best Play. She scored a goal in the extra time in the first knockout game against Japan to anchor the US National Women's Soccer team to the Paris Olympics semifinals.

Shelton shared the news with star-eyed emojis.

Shelton reacts to girlfriend Trinity Rodman's achievement; Instagram - @benshelton

Having confirmed their relationship earlier this year, the couple often posts moments with each other on their respective social media accounts.

Amid the French Open, the couple toured around Paris, and the soccer player shared a video of them romancing at the restaurant, on the street, and in other places. She paired the post with the caption, reading:

"No one else"

Shelton reached No. 10 in the ATP rankings after reaching the Stuttgart Open semifinals on June 16, 2025.

Ben Shelton expressed how surprised he was to see his relationship with the soccer star blow up

Ben Shelton at the BMW Open 2025 - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman's relationship dropped unexpectedly and drew reactions from global fans. In an interview with The Post, the 2025 Australian Open semifinalist expressed that he was shocked to see their romance blow up like it did, and he thought it all happened because he and the National soccer fame were not on the radar at all.

"It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it. I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up… and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure," he said.

Ben Shelton won two singles titles on the ATP tour and made his first Grand Slam semifinals at the 2023 US Open.

