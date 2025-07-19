Ben Shelton, Ons Jabeur & more touched by Taylor Townsend's heartwarming reunion with son Adyn after nearly two months apart

Taylor Townsend's heartwarming reunion with her son Adyn has drawn endearing reactions from the likes of Ben Shelton and Ons Jabeur. Townsend shared a glimpse of the wholesome moment after spending nearly two months away from the four-year-old while competing in Europe.Townsend recently returned home after her demanding campaign at the Wimbledon Championships, having taken part in the singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles categories. Although she suffered early exits in the singles and mixed doubles events, the American and Katerina Siniakova reached the semifinals in the women's doubles tournament. However, the duo fell short of defending their title after losing to Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko.Since returning home, Taylor Townsend has been unwinding by spending quality time with her son. Ahead of the North American hardcourt swing, the 29-year-old shared an adorable clip, which showed the &quot;priceless&quot; moment when Adyn excitedly rushed to greet her after they were reunited after seven weeks apart.&quot;As I move into the next phase of the season, I wanted to pause and share this moment. ❤️ After being gone for 7 weeks, this was everything I was envisioning it would be! This type of love is priceless✨ Quick stop at home but we are back on road ✈️ ⏭️DC,&quot; Townsend captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe heartfelt scene between Townsend and her son prompted touching reactions from Ben Shelton and Ons Jabeur. Daria Saville and Alison Riske-Amritraj also sent loving messages to the American after watching the endearing video.&quot;🥺,&quot; Shelton commented.&quot;❤️❤️❤️❤️,&quot; Jabeur wrote.&quot;❤️❤️❤️❤️,&quot; Saville posted.&quot;My heart❤️the best,&quot; Riske-Amritraj commented.Ben Shelton, Ons Jabeur &amp; others' comments on Taylor Townsend's Instagram postTaylor Townsend will be competing closer to home in the upcoming weeks as she gears up to make a mark during the US Open Series. The 29-year-old will kick off the North American hardcourt swing at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., where she will be joined by Ben Shelton.Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend set for Citi Open campaigns; Ons Jabeur announces hiatusBen Shelton - Source: GettyAiming to reach the main draw of the 2025 Citi Open, Taylor Townsend will lock horns with Camila Osorio in the qualifiers of the WTA 500 event in Washington, D.C.Ben Shelton will also be in action at the tournament, entering the ATP 500 event as the fourth seed. Shelton has also teamed up with compatriot Frances Tiafoe to form a blockbuster doubles partnership on home turf.On the other hand, Ons Jabeur recently announced her decision to take a break from professional tennis, citing her desire to &quot;heal&quot; and &quot;rediscover the joy of simply living&quot; after struggling to perform at her best on tour. The Tunisian was showered with love by her fellow players, with Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Amanda Anisimova and more sending her supportive messages.