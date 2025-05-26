Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman sends endearing message to American after watching him survive French Open 1R scare

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman sent an endearing message to the American in the aftermath of his thrilling five-set victory in the first round of the 2025 French Open. Shelton took to the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros for the late night match against Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday, May 25, and survived a massive scare by registering a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.

After the conclusion of the three-hour, 31-minute encounter, US women's soccer star Rodman took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Shelton celebrating his victory against Sonego. The 23-year-old, who witnessed the action first-hand from Shelton's box, captioned the post:

"I'm in awe of you 🤩❤️"

Trinity Rodman's Instagram Story following boyfriend Ben Shelton's first-round win at the 2025 French Open (Source: Instagram/trinity_rodman)

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman 'hard launched' their relationship in March this year via a picture shared on social media, in which the lovebirds could be seen affectionately kissing. Since then, both have been quite vocal about their love for each other and their admiration towards each other's athletic abilities as well.

Shelton's first-round match against Sonego at this year's Roland Garros marked the first time the American has played on Court Philippe-Chatrier. After securing his progress to the second round of the prestigious claycourt Major, the ATP No. 13 reflected on his clash against the Italian.

"First time being out here on Court Philippe-Chatrier and it will not be one that I forget" - Ben Shelton after French Open 2025 1R win

Ben Shelton in action during his first-round match against Lorenzo Sonego at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton acknowledged the threat of Lorenzo Sonego after coming out on top against the Italian in the pair's first-round match at the 2025 French Open. He also lauded the crowd, which unsurprisingly roared the players on as they produced a memorable spectacle on the very first day of this year's edition of Roland Garros. The American summed up his feelings about the match by confessing that it will live long in his memory.

"I played him (Sonego) in the quarters in Australia and I know he is a big-match player, a Grand Slam player and you guys saw some hot shots tonight and some crazy tennis from him. For me, I thought the crowd was great. It was my first time being out here on Court Philippe-Chatrier and it will not be one that I forget," Shelton said.

Up next for Shelton in Paris is a second-round match against either Hugo Gaston or qualifier Ugo Blanchet. Both players hail from France, and the one who sets up an encounter against Shelton is surely going to be firmly backed by the crowd, which is likely to make things tricky for the American.

