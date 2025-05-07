Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows her 'obsession' with American as she showers him with love after latest photodump

Ben Shelton has offered a glimpse into his recent escapades, which included plenty of time in the company of his girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman. Rodman shared an adorable reaction to her boyfriend's pictures.

Shelton has arrived in Rome for his campaign at the Italian Open, aiming to win his first title of the season. Ahead of his opening match, the American shared a delightful picture of himself with Trinity Rodman, alongside snaps of his golf outing, training session, and nature hike.

Trinity Rodman was quick to reshare Shelton's shirtless picture, adorably calling it the "best view."

"Best view I've ever seen 🤤😮‍💨😍," Rodman posted on her Instagram story.

Rodman also gushed over her boyfriend in the comments section, with the World No. 13 chiming in with a funny response.

"Ur everything 🤭❤️," she commented.

"Garage space tho," Shelton responded.

Rodman continued to display her "obsession" with Shelton by leaving several more touching comments.

"My man my man my mannnnnnn😋," Rodman wrote.

"My forever obsession," she commented further.

Trinity Rodman's Instagram story and comments

Trinity Rodman often shows her admiration for Ben Shelton on social media. She recently also shared an endearing reaction to her boyfriend donning a casual look in his latest photoshoot.

Ben Shelton enjoyed his girlfriend Trinity Rodman's heartwarming support at Madrid Open

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman proudly showed her support for the World No. 13 during his campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open. She was spotted wearing jewelry dedicated to Shelton, including a necklace with the initial 'B' on it, as she cheered him on during his loss to Jakub Mensik in the third round of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Following his early exit from the Madrid Open, Shelton will turn his focus to the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. After a bye in the first round, the American will square off against Jaume Munar or Tomas Barrios in his opening match.

Ben Shelton has a tough path to the Italian Open title, with Sebastian Korda potentially waiting in the third round. If he progresses, the World No. 13 could then meet Casper Ruud or Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash with Jannik Sinner or Frances Tiafoe.

Shelton will be looking to improve upon his performance from last year's Italian Open, since he suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Zhang Zhizhen in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

