Ben Shelton's sister Emma beams with pride after her brother wins maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at Canadian Open

World No. 6 Ben Shelton's older sister, Emma Shelton, shared a heartwarming message on Friday, beaming with pride as he lifted his maiden trophy at the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. Shelton defeated the former World No. 8, Russian, Karen Khachanov, in the final round.In her collegiate career, Emma played tennis at the University of South Carolina and the University of Florida, and Ben Shelton played for Florida. The former was a prominent collegiate player who won multiple singles and doubles titles and achieved a No. 84 ranking in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles in 2021.Emma Shelton was in attendance for his brother's run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships and has been a steady presence in his rising career. She recently shared a heartwarming message on Ben Shelton's Instagram post, featuring his victory celebrations.&quot;So proud of u kid,&quot; Emma commented.Screenshot of Ben Shelton's Instagram post | Source: IG/bensheltonThe siblings' father, Bryan Shelton, was a former player and is now the Florida Gators men's tennis coach, whereas their mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, was a notable junior tennis player. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Unreal way to end a great week in Toronto,&quot; Shelton captioned his post. &quot;Hell of a match @karenkhachanov 🙌🏽Thanks to all the fans in the 6ix who had that stadium jumpin 🙏🏽&quot;His sister, Emma, graduated from Florida with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and now works at Morgan Stanley's investment bank as a digital virtual engagement associate. Shelton will commence his next title run with the 2025 Cincinnati Masters and will face Argentinian player Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the round of 64.Ben Shelton comically requests a few days off for his sister during his post-game interview at the 2025 Wimbledon ChampionshipsDuring his post-game interview after defeating Marton Fucsovics in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Ben Shelton jokingly requested his sister's time off from work, so she could attend his tournament run.&quot;I have a great team,&quot; Shelton said via ATP Tour.com. &quot;My parents are here, my girlfriend’s here. Also, my sister’s here. She’s been here for every match that I’ve played at this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm. &quot;But she has work back in the U.S. starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley, so if any of y’all have some connects and [can] get her a couple extra days off so we can keep this rolling that’d be great.&quot; In the evening, Shelton's sister shared an Instagram story in which Ben was heard saying, 'Shoutout Morgan Stanley.'