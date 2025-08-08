  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • From one Canadian Open 2025 champ to another, Ben Shelton sends sweet message to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko on her maiden WTA title

From one Canadian Open 2025 champ to another, Ben Shelton sends sweet message to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko on her maiden WTA title

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:35 GMT
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton [L] and Victoria Mboko [R] | Source: Getty Images

The World No. 6, Ben Shelton, has shared a sweet congratulatory message to World No. 24, Victoria Mboko, who won her first title at the 2025 Canadian Open after defeating Naomi Osaka. Shelton also went on to clinch his Canadian title trophy after defeating the Russian player, Karen Khachanov.

Ad

With this win, Shelton has become the youngest American ATP Masters 1000 winner since Andy Roddick won the Miami title in 2004. The 22-year-old American star clinched the match after defeating Khachanov, with a set score of 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3). The latter was the former World No. 8 and has won seven ATP Tour singles titles.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native defeated notable players like Taylor Fritz in the semifinal round, Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal, Flavio Cobolli, and others to reach his major career win. Shelton was in the middle of the match when the crowd erupted into celebration, as Victoria Mboko had defeated Naomi Osaka to win the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Through his Instagram story, the American, who was surprised by the cheers in the middle of the match, added:

"Congrats on the title @vickymboko ❗ ❗. I had no idea what was going on at the time 😂 but Toronto went nuts for you 🙏🏽"
Screenshot of Ben Shelton&#039;s Instagram story | Source: IG/benshelton
Screenshot of Ben Shelton's Instagram story | Source: IG/benshelton

The 18-year-old, American-Canadian player, Victoria Mboko, defeated the winner of seven WTA Tour singles titles, Naomi Osaka, in three sets and lifted her career's first major title at the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. Ben Shelton will next compete at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Ben Shelton reflects on his mindset as a rising tennis player

TENNIS: AUG 07 National Bank Open - Source: Getty
TENNIS: AUG 07 National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton shared his thoughts on his mentality as a rising player compared to other young stars in the sport.

Ad
“I think everyone has a different path. Everyone's story is written differently. I've kind of done it my way. There's been a lot of guys to look up to, just because how young they have been when they have broken through and have had so much success at big tournaments. Tennis seems to be a sport that has young champions all the time, which is not common or normal, it's ultra impressive," he mentioned, via ATP Tour's official site.
Ad

He continued:

“I feel like I have a good grasp now on the things that really work for me against guys who are playing some of the best tennis in the world, and the things that I need to continue to work on.”

Shelton concluded his 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tournament journey with a semifinal loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications