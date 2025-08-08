From one Canadian Open 2025 champ to another, Ben Shelton sends sweet message to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko on her maiden WTA title

The World No. 6, Ben Shelton, has shared a sweet congratulatory message to World No. 24, Victoria Mboko, who won her first title at the 2025 Canadian Open after defeating Naomi Osaka. Shelton also went on to clinch his Canadian title trophy after defeating the Russian player, Karen Khachanov.With this win, Shelton has become the youngest American ATP Masters 1000 winner since Andy Roddick won the Miami title in 2004. The 22-year-old American star clinched the match after defeating Khachanov, with a set score of 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3). The latter was the former World No. 8 and has won seven ATP Tour singles titles.The Atlanta, Georgia, native defeated notable players like Taylor Fritz in the semifinal round, Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal, Flavio Cobolli, and others to reach his major career win. Shelton was in the middle of the match when the crowd erupted into celebration, as Victoria Mboko had defeated Naomi Osaka to win the title.Through his Instagram story, the American, who was surprised by the cheers in the middle of the match, added:&quot;Congrats on the title @vickymboko ❗ ❗. I had no idea what was going on at the time 😂 but Toronto went nuts for you 🙏🏽&quot;Screenshot of Ben Shelton's Instagram story | Source: IG/bensheltonThe 18-year-old, American-Canadian player, Victoria Mboko, defeated the winner of seven WTA Tour singles titles, Naomi Osaka, in three sets and lifted her career's first major title at the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. Ben Shelton will next compete at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.Ben Shelton reflects on his mindset as a rising tennis playerTENNIS: AUG 07 National Bank Open - Source: GettyBen Shelton shared his thoughts on his mentality as a rising player compared to other young stars in the sport.“I think everyone has a different path. Everyone's story is written differently. I've kind of done it my way. There's been a lot of guys to look up to, just because how young they have been when they have broken through and have had so much success at big tournaments. Tennis seems to be a sport that has young champions all the time, which is not common or normal, it's ultra impressive,&quot; he mentioned, via ATP Tour's official site.He continued:“I feel like I have a good grasp now on the things that really work for me against guys who are playing some of the best tennis in the world, and the things that I need to continue to work on.”Shelton concluded his 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open tournament journey with a semifinal loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.