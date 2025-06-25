Ben Shelton's soccer-star girlfriend Trinity Rodman falls sick due to extreme heat while training ahead of Washington Spirit's next match

Ben Shelton will have to face plenty of challenges when Wimbledon starts, but his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, is trying to overcome difficulties of her own. The talented soccer player recently shared an Instagram story in which she can be seen training for upcoming matches. Rodman, who started dating the ATP star earlier this year, plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team.

In the video, Trinity Rodman can be seen running around the goal area as part of a drill. The regular NWSL season began a few months ago, with the tournament going on a short break to accommodate both the UEFA Women's Euro and the Copa América Femenina. This year's season will come to an end on Decision Day. It remains to be seen how far Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit will be able to go.

The training session apparently went harder than expected, as the soccer star shared that she was unwell after a recent training session. Rodman revealed that she threw up right after the drill ended, mentioning that the session required plenty of physical effort from the Washington Spirit player in 100-degree weather. There's a long way to go until the final match of the season, and the team will need Rodman's help to capture the trophy.

"Field conditioning in 100 degree weather... did I throw up as soon as I stopped this session?? Hehe yes I did," Trinity Rodman's Instagram story read.

Trinity Rodman trains for an upcoming match | Image Source: Trinity Rodman's Instagram/@trinity_rodman

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman made their relationship public earlier this year. Around that time, Shelton made it all the way to the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open. He was defeated by Jack Draper in straight sets. The young player would go on to lose a tough battle during his first match at this year's edition of the Miami Open. While that happened, the young couple made headlines all over the world due to the announcement of their relationship.

The Washington Spirit are currently in the fourth spot on the charts when it comes to this year's NWSL season. Trinity Rodman and her team are expected to do everything in their power to make a statement by the time the season comes to a close. The team will soon be seen playing against Portland Thorns, Gotham, and Racing Louisville, among others.

Ben Shelton's Road to Wimbledon 2025

Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton has shown a lot of promise when it comes to his young career. While the player has impressed many fans from all over the world with his talent on the court, he still needs to win a Grand Slam title in order to enter the conversation for this generation of players. Shelton fell in the semifinals of this year's Australian Open against Jannik Sinner, the player who ended up winning the event.

When it came to the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, the French Open, Ben Shelton ended up losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. The Spaniard went ahead and won the event. He recently lost to compatriot Learner Tien in the round of 16 at the Mallorca Championships.

The best result for Ben Shelton in Wimbledon arrived last year, when the American made his way to the fourth round of the tournament. Will this year's draw be helpful to Shelton? Or will the young star face a high-ranked player early in the tournament? Fans are about to find out, as the latest edition of Wimbledon rapidly approaches the world of professional tennis.

