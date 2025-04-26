Ben Shelton sends out a clear message about his clay intentions at Madrid Open

Ben Shelton, presently competing at the 2025 Madrid Open, has made his intentions clear about his claycourt evolution. The American conveyed that he’s “loving” his journey on the surface after initial setbacks.

Shelton progressed to the third round at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid after surviving a scare against Mariano Navone 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 on Friday, April 25. He started his campaign after a successful stint in Munich, where he became the first-ever American player to reach the final of a claycourt ATP 500. Ben Shelton lost the title clash to Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4, but he is content with his improvements.

During his appearance on the Tennis Channel after opening his Madrid campaign, Shelton said:

"I’m loving it. I’ve already played a lot of great claycourt players this year and I think I learned something from each of them," he said.

The 22-year-old started his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, opting to forgo his title defense at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston the week before. He didn’t find success at the Masters 1000 event, losing his opening match to eventual semifinalist and 2022 finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Ben Shelton turned the corner in Munich, beating Borna Gojo, Botic van de Zandschulp, in-form Luciano Darderi, and a formidable opponent in Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final. Shelton issued a clear message about his desire to be “great” on the surface.

"I’m enjoying the learning process. I think, for me, playing on claycourt, it’s not much to lose but a lot to gain. And I want to be great on this surface one day," he asserted at the Madrid Open.

Ben Shelton on his claycourt journey amid Madrid Open campaign: "I'm finding my identity"

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton played his first-ever clay match in 2023. During the debut season, he managed a mere two tour-level wins against seven losses on the surface and a couple more wins on the Challenger circuit.

The American made a noticeable improvement in 2024, starting his red dirt campaign with a title win in Houston. He won eight matches against four defeats that year.

"I’m happy with my progression, going from winning two matches on the surface the first year playing on it to consistently winning matches," Ben Shelton said during the aforementioned appearance.

He also pointed out the encouraging changes he’s spotted in his game over the seasons.

"I’m finding my identity; I’m finding what I want to do; how I want to play, and I’m finding my feet. I think I’m moving really well on the surface," he said.

"I think that this is the best that I’ve moved since I started playing on the red clay and I think that’s really important. The best players in the world as usually the best movers and the best returners. I figured out a spot where I can put a lot of returns in play and get moving; getting my legs going."

Ben Shelton has collected five claycourt wins against two losses so far this season. The American is chasing his second title on the surface at the Madrid Open. He faces a tough opponent in recently crowned Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik in the third round on Sunday, April 27.

