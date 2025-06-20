Ben Shelton stunned by soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman's new look, Sloane Stephens also reacts

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are in the early stages of dating. The tennis star recently made his way into the comments section of the Washington Spirit forward's latest post.

Ad

On Thursday, Rodman posted a selfie against the backdrop of a lush green garden. Her freshly styled curls with a new blonde version drew multiple comments, including Shelton's, who was simply amazed.

Ad

Trending

“Woah 😍”, the 2024 U.S. Open semifinalist wrote.

Sloane Stephens also reacted with a heart-eye emoji.

Ben Shelton and Sloane Stephen's reaction on Rodman's Instagram post

Rodman is currently in the midst of a strong NWSL campaign and is expected to play a key role for the USWNT in upcoming Olympic tune-ups. She last appeared in a game on Apr. 5, following which she has taken a medical leave to address her chronic back pain.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shelton continues his rise on the ATP Tour. His latest appearance came in the Stuttgart Open's semifinal, where he went down against Germany's Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Now he has his eyes set on the biggest Grand Slam of the Year, Wimbledon.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are a thing now

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman left hints about their dating in early March when they crossed over on social media platforms. They did a TikTok trend, namely “shooting their shot” with each other.

Ad

Later on March 17, they went Instagram official with Shelton posting a cozy picture with Rodman along with other random pictures.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," he wrote in the caption.

Ad

Rodman commented on Shelton's Instagram:

“Shooters shoot I guess.”

Soon, it was shared across multiple platforms with several colleagues and friends, including Sloane Stephens, and Coco Gauff, calling their arrival on social media.

Ad

In an interview with The Post, Shelton addressed the "hard launch" of the couple on Instagram. It made him feel overwhelmed.

“I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up… and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure,” he said.

Ad

10 days later, Rodman also went official on Instagram with Shelton.

Rodman has made herself available for Shelton's tennis matches. She was spotted at the Munich Open in April, attending Shelton’s semi-final match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More