Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz rejoice by sharing celebratory posts as Team USA crushes Chinese Taipei in Davis Cup Qualifiers tie

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton expressed excitement as they celebrated Team United States' resounding victory in the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round. Team United States registered a 4-0 win over Chinese Taipei at the Taipei Tennis Center on Saturday, February 1.

The first round of the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers is taking place from Thursday, January 30, to Sunday, February 2. The United States team features Alex Michelsen, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald, Austin Krajicek, Rajeev Ram, and captain Bob Bryan.

In the opening singles match of the group tie, Giron triumphed over Tseng Chun-hsin with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline, followed by Michelsen’s 7-6(4), 6-3 win against Wu Tung-lin. The sole doubles match, where Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram faced off against Ray Ho and Hsu Yu-hsiou, ended in a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory for the American duo. McDonald then sealed the tie for Team USA with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Huang Tsung-hao.

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton showcased their unwavering support for their home country by resharing the triumphant news on their Instagram stories:

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton's Instagram stories/@taylor_fritz; @benshelton

This dominant performance earned the United States a spot in the second round of the qualifiers, scheduled for September 12-14, 2025, where they will face the Czech Republic.

A look at Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton's performance at the 2025 Australian Open

In Picture: Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton during the 2024 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz recently competed in his 10th Australian Open, seeded fourth. The American tennis star made a strong start, defeating Jenson Brooksby and Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach the third round. However, his tournament ended with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-7(1), 4-6 loss to Gael Monfils.

Ben Shelton, on the other hand, had an impressive run, reaching his second Grand Slam semifinal, his first at the Australian Open. The 21st seed overcame Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreno Busta, 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti, Monfils (via walkover), and Lorenzo Sonego to make it to the final four, where he was defeated 6-7(2), 2-6, 2-6 by defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Fritz and Shelton will now compete in the Dallas Open, scheduled from February 3-9. Top-seeded Fritz will face Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match, while fourth-seeded Shelton will play against Aleksandar Vukic. Shelton will also team up with Horacio Zeballos in doubles, and take on Rinky Hijikata and Alex Michelsen.

