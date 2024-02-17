Bengaluru Open 2024 Live Telecast: When and where to watch the ATP Challenger semi-finals and final?

The semifinals and final of the ongoing edition of the Bengaluru Open 2024 will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director, confirmed the news.

India’s Sumit Nagal will be in action in the semis against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano on Saturday, February 17. The doubles duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will also be in action against the French pair of Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine and Maxime Janvier.

“The ongoing sixth edition of DafaNews Bengaluru Open has been witnessing high-voltage competition with the presence of players from 22 countries and we are delighted to announce that the fans can now feel the excitement and intensity of the tournament right from their living rooms as live telecast will be available on Eurosport," Sunil Yajaman said in a press release.

“The expert commentary will add depth and insight, enhancing viewing experience and I hope this will help us to take the sport to every corner of the country as well as other parts of the world,” Sunil Yajaman added.

Nagal will be one of the players who will be on focus, especially after his stupendous run of late. After beating Alexander Bublik in the Australian Open men’s singles, he won the Chennai Open recently to break into the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Ramanathan and Myneni were also felicitated at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Open after the Indian team beat Pakistan 4-0 in their Davis Cup Group 1 playoff tie in Islamabad.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 18 at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Bangalore.

Bengaluru Open 2024: Where to purchase tickets?

Tickets for the semi-finals and final can be purchased online from ticketgenie.in. Fans can also buy tickets from the box office at the KSLTA Stadium. Tickets are priced from ₹150 to ₹1000.