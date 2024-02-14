Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar Ramanathan upsets top-seeded Luca Nardi in Round of 16

World No. 462 Ramkumar Ramanathan staged a massive upset against top-seeded Italian Luca Nardi in the Bengaluru Open on Wednesday, February 14, at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian player won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 against the 20-year-old to secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite going down in the first set without forcing a single break-point, a resurgent Ramkumar Ramanathan bounced back thanks to his unwavering stamina. The Chennai-born player made the most of his Italian counterpart's exhaustion, given his hectic schedule. Nardi lost in the final of the Chennai Open on Sunday, February 11, and then secured a grueling three-set win against France's Dan Added on Tuesday.

Ramkumar broke Nardi once in each of the last two sets while holding on to his own serve. He hit five aces in the final set and improved his second serve percentage as well.

Ramkumar did well to return Nardi's lethal serve in the decider and averted the threat of the Italian making a comeback in the game.

Later in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni rallied past the young Indian pair of Siddhant Banthia and SD Prajwal Dev 6-0, 7-6 (2). It wasn't an ideal day for Prajwal Dev as he also lost his round of 32 fixture against Australia's Adam Walton.

Niki Poonacha and Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli, who finished as finalists at the Chennai Open last week, bowed out in the Round of 16 against Moez Echargui (Tunisia) and Oriol Roca Batalla (Spain).

Bengaluru Open 2024: Results (Indians only) - February 14

Singles

Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) beat Luca Nardi (Italy) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

SD Prajwal Dev (India) lost to Adam Walton (Australia) 3-6, 0-6

Doubles

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) beat Siddhant Banthia/SD Prajwal Dev (India) 6-0, 7-6 (2)

Niki Poonacha/Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli lost to Moez Echargui (Tunisia)/Oriol Roca Batalla (Spain) 4-6, 4-6

Bengaluru Open 2024: Schedule (Indians only) - February 15

Singles

Sumit Nagal (India) vs Coleman Wong (Hong Kong) - Post 5 PM

Doubles

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) vs Jacob Schnaitter/Mark Wallner (Germany) - Not Before 6:30 PM