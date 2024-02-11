Bengaluru Open 2024: Second seed Dan Added knocks out Karan Singh in qualifiers

India’s Karan Singh lost to second seed Dan Added in the first round of the qualifiers in the Bengaluru Open 2024. On Sunday, February 12, at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium, Karan lost 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-7(9) in two hours and 46 minutes to crash out of the tournament.

Karan earned two breaks of serve compared to Added’s one, but it was not enough for him to emerge victorious. Karan had a winning percentage of 74 (53 out of 72) from his first serves. However, it was his second serve that let him down.

Karan Singh had a winning percentage of 57 from his second serves while France's Added won 27 out of 40 points (68 percent) points from them. The Indian made six double faults and looked nervous at certain points.

Even as Karan tried his heart out, the other Indians, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Mukund Sasikumar, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Adil Kalyanpur, and Manish Ganesh went down in straight sets.

Poonacha lost to top seed Bernard Tomic from Australia 3-6, 4-6. Added will next be up against Raphael Collington, who defeated Manish Ganesh 6-2, 6-2.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, SD Prajwal Dev, and Sumit Nagal are the ones amongst Indians, who will take part in the main draw.

Nagal is set to make his debut in the top 100 of the ATP singles ranking after winning the Chennai Open 2024. He defeated Luca Nardi, also the top seed, from Italy 6-1, 6-4.

Bengaluru Open 2024: Results (Indians only) - February 11

Karan Singh (India) lost to Dan Added (France) 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-7(9)

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) lost to Bernard Tomic (Australia) 3-6, 4-6

Mukund Sasikumar (India) lost to Samuel Vincent Ruggeri (Italy) 4-6, 3-6

Siddharth Vishwakarma (India) lost to Eric Vanshelboim (Ukraine) 4-6, 4-6

Adil Kalyanpur (India) lost to Yun Seong Chung (South Korea) 4-6, 3-6

Manish Ganesh (India) lost to Raphael Collington (Belgium) 2-6, 2-6

Bengaluru Open 2024: Schedule (Indians only) - February 12

Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Maxime Janvier (France) - Not before 4:00 pm.