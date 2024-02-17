Sumit Nagal booked his spot in the semifinals of the Bengaluru Open 2024 with yet another imposing straight-sets victory. He prevailed over Australia's fourth-seeded Adam Walton 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinal at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium in Cubbon Park.

The second-seeded Indian opened a 4-1 lead to start off the proceedings but Walton fought tooth and nail to level games at 5-5. However, Sumit broke Walton to take the first set.

Nagal ran through the Aussie with his forehand prowess and wrapped the tie in two hours and six minutes. He has now extended his winning streak to eight matches after he clinched the Chennai Open last week. Interestingly, the World No. 98 is yet to drop a set in the Indian Challenger season.

In another quarterfinal fixture, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to South Korea's Hong Seong-chan despite a determined fight. He was broken in the first game of the contest by the Korean but played aggressively, earning some cross-court forehand winners.

Hong took the first set, breaking the Indian once again in the 11th game. Ramkumar bounced back after winning the second set but ran out of steam in the decider. The Korean denied him break points and held on to his serve to get past the intense match in two hours and 54 minutes.

Later in the day, Ramkumar and Saketh Myneni triumphed over Francis Casey Alcantara and Kaichi Uchida. The match was pushed into a super tiebreaker after both pairs bagged a set each. The Indians raced to the 10-point margin to reach the final of the competition.

Bengaluru Open 2024: Results (Indians only) - February 16

Singles

Quarterfinal: Sumit Nagal (India) beat Adam Walton (Australia) 7-5, 6-2

Quarterfinal: Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) lost to Hong Seong-chan (South Korea) 5-7, 7-5, 4-6

Doubles

Semifinal: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) beat Francis Casey Alcantara/Kaichi Uchida (Philippines/Japan) 6-2, 2-6, (10-7)

Bengaluru Open 2024: Schedule (Indians only) February 17

Singles

Semifinal: Sumit Nagal (India) vs Stefano Napolitano - Post 5 PM

Doubles

Final: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) vs Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine/Maxime Janvier (France) - Match expected to start at 8 PM