Bengaluru Open 2024: Sumit Nagal moves to quarterfinal in men's singles; Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni through to semis in doubles

Top-ranked Indian player Sumit Nagal continued his dream run in the Indian Challenger events. The World No. 98 booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open after a straight-sets win against Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong at the KSLTA Stadium in Cubbon Park on Thursday, February 15.

With the home fans rallying behind the second-seeded player, Sumit was in great form, winning the match 6-2, 7-5. He eased past Wong in the first set, breaking him twice. But the Indian was riled by a few close line calls in the seventh game of the second set, which saw him involved in an argument with the chair umpire.

Wong broke Sumit’s serve in the fifth game and with some impressive serves, gave the 26-year-old Indian a run for his money. Wong is a trainee at Rafa Nadal Academy and has shown why he is a promising star. He smashed a couple of mavericking cross-court shots to level with Nagal at 5-5.

However, the Indian showed a calm demeanor to break the 19-year-old's serve and an exceptional cross-court serve sealed the winner for the homeboy.

In the men’s doubles tie later in the evening, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni prevailed over the German pair of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-4, 6-4.

The Indian duo, who won the Chennai Open Challenger last week, thereby booked a semi-final spot in the Bengaluru Open.

Bengaluru Open 2024: Results (Indians only) - February 15

Singles

Sumit Nagal (India) beat Coleman Wong (Hong Kong) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) beat Jakob Schnaitter/Mark Wallner 6-4, 6-4

Bengaluru Open 2024: Schedule (Indians only) - February 16

Singles

Quarterfinal - Ramakumar Ramanathan (India) vs Seongchan Hong (South Korea) - Not Before 2 PM

Quarterfinal - Sumit Nagal (India) vs Adam Walton (Australia) - Not Before 5 PM

Doubles

Semifinal - Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) vs Francis Alcantara/Kaichi Uchida (Philippines/Japan) - Not Before 7 PM

Where to watch the Bengaluru Open 2024 on TV?

The Bengaluru Open 2024 matches in singles from the quarterfinals will be telecasted on Eurosport.