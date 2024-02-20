“Best fan present ever” - Alexander Zverev shows off hilarious gift received from fan as he gears up for Los Cabos Open

Alexander Zverev recently revealed the hilarious present he received from a fan as he prepares for the Los Cabos Open.

After a good run at the 2024 Australian Open, Zverev heartbreakingly lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final after being two sets up. The World No. 6 has now started preparing for his next tournament in Mexico.

The German recently revealed that he received a stuffed toy adorned with chains, the same kind that he wears during his matches. The World No. 6 seemed to enjoy the playful joke as he shared the picture of the toy on his social media.

"Best fan present ever," wrote Zverev with two laughing emojis.

Source- Alexander Zverev's Instagram story

The Los Cabos Open is an ATP 250 tournament, scheduled from February 17- 24 in Mexico.

The German has been given a bye in the first round, as he is seeded first. He will face the winner of Flavio Cobolli vs Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round. Other notable players in action at the Los Cabos Open are defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rotterdam Open runners-up Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud.

Alexander Zverev faces trial in May due to domestic violence allegations

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev's domestic violence trial is set to begin on May 31 this year in Berlin. The German has been accused by his ex-partner and the mother of his child, Brenda Patea, of causing bodily harm to her. She alleged in an interview that Zverev pushed her into a wall and choked her.

This is not the first time that the German has been accused of domestic violence. Previously Olya Sharypova, Zverev’s ex-partner and a former tennis player took to Instagram and levied allegations of abuse against the German.

The ATP investigated this allegation for 15 months and gave a clean chit to the German due to insufficient evidence. However, the ATP did not make the report public.

After the ATP's decision to not take any action against Zverev was made public, the World No. 6 came forward and claimed innocence on his part and welcomed the ATP’s decision.

"From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me. I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP's investigation and am grateful for the organization's time and attention in this matter," said Alexander Zverev after the ATP investigation gave him a clean chit.