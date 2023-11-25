Best memes and reactions inspired by Jannik Sinner saving 3 match points in a row to beat Novak Djokovic at Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner scored one of the biggest wins of his career on Saturday, downing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a must-win singles tie at the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

Sinner drew first blood in the clash, taking the opening set 6-2. The Serb, however, bounced back to win the second set by the same scoreline, forcing a decider. The duo remained on serve until 5-4 in the final set, when Sinner went down 0-40 in his service game to hand Djokovic three match points.

Remarkably, he went on to save all three, following which he shocked the Malaga crowd by breaking the 24-time Grand Slam champion's serve to take a 6-5 lead. The 22-year-old then held his nerves to serve out the match, leveling the rubber at 1-1 for his home country after Lorenzo Musetti had lost the first tie against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Jannik Sinner has now beaten Djokovic twice in two weeks, having won their group stage clash at the ATP Finals in Turin earlier in the month. However, Djokovic ended up reaching the knockouts, where he first beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals and then exacted revenge on Sinner in the final to win his record-breaking seventh title at the tournament.

Tennis fans were amused by the manner in which Sinner saved match points against a player of Djokovic's reputation, and took to social media to share their best memes and reactions about the victory.

The last time Novak Djokovic had lost a doubles tie at the Davis Cup came all the way back in 2011, when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in the Serbia-Argentina rubber.

Jannik Sinner has two wins over Novak Djokovic in his career now

Jannik Sinner now has two wins over Novak Djokovic in his career in six meetings, while the World No. 1 has beaten the Italian on four occasions.

The Serb won their first three meetings on the trot -- at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters, the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. This was then followed by their double encounters at last week's ATP Finals, with Sinner winning the first the 24-time Grand Slam champion taking the second.

Sinner and Djokovic are also part of the doubles tie at the Davis Cup, where the former joined hands with Lorenzo Sonego and the later partnered with Miomir Kecmanovic. The winner on the night will take on Australian in the grand finale after they downed Finland in the first semifinal earlier on Saturday.

