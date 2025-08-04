"Best Naomi Osaka has looked for a while" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach shares interesting take as Japanese reaches Montreal QF with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently wrote about Naomi Osaka as the Japanese continued her promising run at the ongoing 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Osaka reached the WTA 1000 hardcourt event's quarterfinals after a dominant fourth-round victory against Anastasija Sevastova. Interestingly, the Japanese's excellent campaign so far in Montreal has coincided with the beginning of her collaboration with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach.The former WTA No. 1 and four-time Major champion was in red-hot form against the Latvian on Sunday, August 3, and it reflected in the result; a one-sided 6-1, 6-0 win in the Japanese's favor. Gilbert, who has previously worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and more recently Coco Gauff, kept a close eye on proceedings in Osaka's match against Sevastova.The 63-year-old veteran coach took to X (formerly Twitter) and hailed Naomi Osaka for producing some stellar performances in Montreal so far under the tutelage of Tomasz Wiktorowski, who coached Iga Swiatek from late 2021 to October last year. Wiktorowski notably spearheaded the Pole's charge to five Major titles during their time together.&quot;Interesting 🤔 best Double Osaka has looked for awile with Iga Pop old coach and happens a lot for the coach you play your former player right away,&quot; Gilbert wrote.Osaka's current collaboration with Wiktorowski is taking place on a trial basis after the Japanese parted ways with Patrick Mouratoglou.&quot;I enjoy Tomasz Wiktorowski's coaching style&quot; - Naomi Osaka at Canadian OpenNaomi Osaka (left) and Tomasz Wiktorowski (right) at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)At a press conference following her demolition of Anastasija Sevastova, Naomi Osaka opened up about her working relationship with Tomasz Wiktorowski. The Japanese offered a positive glimpse into her trial-basis collaboration with the Polish coach, saying:&quot;Honestly, I think for me what's working well is I am very confident in my fitness. I'm really comfortable just getting balls back now, and I really enjoy Tomasz. I don't know if to say his name is 'Thomas' or 'Tomasz.' I'm so sorry. But I enjoy his coaching style. He's very direct and to the point. For someone like me, who my thoughts scatter around often, it's very helpful.&quot;Up next for Naomi Osaka at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal is a quarterfinal clash against former No. 3 Elina Svitolina. The Japanese leads the head-to-head against the Ukrainian 4-3, with their most recent meeting having come in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open. Here, Osaka registered a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory.