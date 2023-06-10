“Best possible answer” - Former Serena Williams coach hails Novak Djokovic's 'authentic' comment on dealing with boos

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou has backed Novak Djokovic's response to the 2023 Roland Garros crowd's infamous boos.

Djokovic is one step away from kissing his 23rd Grand Slam title after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final round. Nole sent the Spaniard packing after the latter suffered muscle cramps in the third set, and was ultimately handed a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 score.

Before the semi-final, the Serbian's win probability was rated lower than Alcaraz's. But Alcaraz's unfortunate physical condition gave the Roland Garros crowd an excuse to boo the Serb.

When asked for his insight on the matter during his post-match press conference, the Serb proudly mentioned his winning streak regardless of the hurdles, adding that the inappropriate behavior never bothers him.

"I don't mind," he smiled. "It's not the first; probably not the last. I'll just keep winning."

Djokovic's apt comment led Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mourtoglou to tweet that the Serb's response was the best.

"Def the best possible answer… Authentic."

Novak Djokovic believes Alcaraz will win the Roland Garros "multiple times"

Novak Djokovic didn't shy away from acknowledging Carlos Alcaraz's zealous nature and immense talent. Amidst the post-match conference, he held the Spaniard in high regard and expressed his belief in Alcaraz's potential victories at Roland Garros.

The Serb also commended Alcaraz on his achievements at the age of 20 and talked about what impresses him about Alcaraz.

"I'm sure he's gonna win Roland Garros multiple times in the future. I have no doubt about it. I mean, he's an amazing player. Just possesses so much qualities, so dynamic, so much power in his shots, very complete player.

"He already has won a Grand Slam. He's the youngest ever No. 1 in the history of the game. You know, there is a lot to be excited about for him, you know, for the future," said Novak Djokovic.

The champion is set to face Norwegian Casper Ruud in the finals of the 2023 Roland Garros championship.

