Tennis stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Maria Sharapova, were featured in some viral memes inspired by the recent coronation of King Charles III, the UK's new monarch.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both formally crowned on May 6 in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. The news was celebrated across social media, with many pointing out that King Charles ascended to the throne at the age of 74.

The mention of King Charles' age inspired many memes on social media. Tennis fans highlighted the significant achievements of their favorite players and at what age they attained them.

"Roger Federer was half his age when he became the oldest world No.1 in men's tennis history," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Rafael nadal broke into top 100 at age 16," read one comment on Nadal.

"And Emma Raducanu won the US Open from qualifying without dropping a set at age 18," another fan joked.

A fan remarked, "While Maria Sharapova was crowned at the age of 17."

"well Maria Sakkari won 2019 Rabat at age 23," a user chimed in.

One meme repurposed an image of Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev from the latter's daughter's baptism ceremony, which was attended by many top Russian tennis players.

In another meme, a fan suggested that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic should be the one receiving the crown for being the "King of Tennis."

"I took the liberty of borrowing the Crown from King Charles III & lending it to Novak. Rather suits him, don’t you think? In my opinion Novak has already been crowned King of Tennis some time ago. None can touch him, it’s set in stone."

Novak Djokovic looks to defend his title at the Italian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic in Rome

Men's World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will look to defend his title at the Italian Open 2023 after claiming the top prize last year. This year's tournament is unlike any other in history as it will be played out over two weeks and feature 96 players in the main draw.

The Serb overcame Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-0, 7-6, in the final to take home the trophy last year. He has won the tournament six times. Djokovic will enter this year's tournament as a firm favorite after winning the Australian Open 2023 and reclaiming the top stop in the ATP ranking.

His task won't be easy, though. The field for the 2023 edition will feature every player ranked in the top 10, including Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the Italian Open 2022. The Spaniard has been in red-hot form on clay, winning the Barcelona Open. One notable absentee will be Rafael Nadal as he is still recovering from the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open.

