"Best year on men's tour in 50 years" - Novak Djokovic earns Andre Agassi's ex-coach's plaudits after finishing as year-end No. 1 for record 8th time

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert has lauded Novak Djokovic for his outstanding achievement of finishing as year-end No. 1 for a record eighth time, claiming this year to be the best on the men's tour in 50 years.

On Sunday, November 12, Djokovic achieved a remarkable feat by finishing as the year-end No.1 for a record-extending eighth time at the 2023 ATP Finals. Furthermore, he became the first men's singles player to secure a historic 400th week as the World No. 1.

The Serbian ace prevailed over Holger Rune in their opening encounter of the season-ending tournament on Sunday. He beat the Danish player 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 in a three-set showdown spanning more than three hours on the clock.

In light of this, Andre-Agassi’s ex coach Brad Gilbert took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to acknowledge Djokovic’s astounding achievement. He summed up Nole's performance this year, asserting that 2023 was the best year on the men's circuit in 50 years.

“This is 50th year of @atptour Djoker @DjokerNole his amazing 8th number one finish, 27-1 in slams, missed 4 hardcourt 1000’s hasn’t lost before finals since May, at 36 years young i will put this as best year potentially on men’s tour in 50 years," Gilbert tweeted.

Djokovic lost only one Grand Slam match this year against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Championships final. He was trumped by the Spaniard in five sets, 6-1, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In 2023, the 36-year-old did not compete in four ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournaments: Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Canadian Open and Shanghai Masters. Earlier this year, he also missed the Madrid Open, a clay court Masters 1000 event.

“I managed to peak at the right tournaments, at the right time”- Novak Djokovic

Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

In a post-match press conference after his victory over Holger Rune at the year-end tournament opener, Novak Djokovic said that 2023 was one of the finest, if not the best year of his career so far. He had an amazing run, reaching all four Grand Slam finals, winning three of them.

“One of the best years. I wouldn't say the best, but one of the best. I mean, the fact that I've won three out of four slams and played a final the fourth and it's still not the best year of my life, it's quite nice to have that kind of situation (smiling),” he said.

The current World No. 1 remarked that he felt most dominating in 2011 and 2015, both of which were years when he played more matches.

“It's definitely one of the best seasons. I mean, I had couple of years, I think three times, that I won three out of four slams in a season, like 2011, 2015. In those years, I won more matches. I mean, I played more tournaments. I was really, I mean, feeling very dominant on the tour,” Djokovic stated.

Despite playing less tournaments this year, Djokovic added that he was able to cash in on the right moments, which was all that mattered eventually.

“It's quite different circumstances this year comparing to all the other years because I played, what, 10, 11 tournaments this year. I played very well - least of anybody. I just managed to peak at the right tournaments, at the right time. That's what matters to me really,” the Serb said.

In his second match on Tuesday at the 2023 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner. The latter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier on Sunday in two sets 6-4, 6-4 in the Group stage.

