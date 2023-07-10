"Between Leo and Selena" - Eugenie Bouchard on hilarious Wall of Fame accomplishment at pizza joint alongside Selena Gomez and Leonardo DiCaprio

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared her Wall of Fame picture from a renowned pizzeria in Miami. Her picture was placed in between the pictures of Selena Gomez and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Currently on a comeback trail, Bouchard battled through a grueling 17-month shoulder injury, which ultimately necessitated surgery. The Canadian returned to the court last August, marking her comeback at the WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver.

Continuing her resurgence, Eugenie Bouchard made a resolute appearance at the Auckland Open in January this year. Despite facing elimination in the qualifiers of the ASB Classic, the Australian Open, and the Italian Open, the 29-year-old tenaciously persevered, ultimately securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Florence. However, Bouchard suffered another cruel blow and was forced to retire against the formidable Sara Errani.

Bouchard also failed to advance beyond the qualifying stages of both the 2023 Berlin Open and the Wimbledon Championships. Following her departure from Wimbledon, she embarked on a trip to Miami, where she delightedly shared her Wall of Fame picture from a renowned pizzeria, 'Joes Pizza NYC.'

"On the wall of fame at @joespizzanyc Miami," Bouchard captioned her Instagram story.

In another Instagram story, Eugenie Bouchard excitedly revealed that her picture on the Wall of Fame at the pizza joint was positioned right between Wall of Fame pictures of Selena Gomez and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Between Leo & Selena lol," Bouchard added.

Eugenie Bouchard’s disappointing exit from Wimbledon 2023 qualifiers

Eugenie Bouchard at the Wimbledon Championships

Former Wimbledon finalist, Eugenie Bouchard failed to secure a spot in the main draw of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She suffered a defeat in the first qualifying round against Greet Minnen of Belgium.

Bouchard, who reached the final in 2014 at the age of 20, made a comeback after a prolonged injury layoff. However, she was unable to overcome the challenge posed by Minnen, who emerged victorious with a 6-4, 7-5 scoreline.

The Canadian who is currently ranked outside the top 200, has not participated in the main draw of Wimbledon since 2019. She has encountered difficulties in regaining her previous form and confidence, which once made her one of the most promising talents in the game.

Bouchard will hope to find her way back to the top of the sport and fulfil her potential. While she has previously demonstrated glimpses of her talent, she will need to surmount various obstacles and challenges in order to regain her status as one of the world's best players.

