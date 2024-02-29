"Beyonce would've been disappointed" - Naomi Osaka on retracting her response to fan's dig about French Open 2021 mental health controversy

Naomi Osaka drew from singer-songwriter Beyonce's positivity and deleted a post responding to a fan concerning her mental health controversy in 2021.

Osaka has often expressed her love and admiration for Beyonce. She shared a special moment with the popstar when the latter gave words of encouragement in person after Osaka's fourth-round exit at the 2019 US Open.

The Japanese also attended Beyonce's 'Renaissance' World Tour concert in California in December 2023.

The four-time Grand Slam champion recently shared a screenshot of her exchange with a fan on social media. The fan seemingly referred to Osaka's mental health struggles which she had cited were the reason for her not taking press conferences and pulling out of the 2021 French Open.

"Is this the same naomi osaka who refuses to talk to the media and cries foul on questions that are both appropriate and necessary," wrote a fan, as per the screenshot shared by Osaka on Instagram.

"I didnt talk for one tournament in 2021 you seem very affected by that. are you ok?" responded Osaka.

Osaka captioned the screenshot image:

"Honestly lol because why are some people still so hurt by what happened to me 3 years ago?"

The former World No. 1 later deleted the post, unwilling to engage in the conversation any further. She shared that it was what she believed "Beyonce would do".

"Had to delete because WWBD [what would Beyonce do] and I know Beyonce would've been disappointed," wrote Osaka with a laugh-till-cry emoji on Instagram.

Osaka has been open about battling depression since her 2018 US Open Grand Slam win and continues to keep the discussion around athletes' mental health going.

Naomi Osaka's quarterfinal run at Dubai Championships 2024

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Qatar Open

Naomi Osaka returned to action at the start of the 2024 season after a 15-month maternity break. The American, who had been facing early-round exits so far, made a quarterfinal finish at the recently concluded 2024 Qatar Open.

The 26-year-old scored her first big win against fifteenth seed Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round of the tournament. She clashed with Petra Martic in the second round and won 6-3, 7-6(9). Osaka entered the quarterfinals with a walkover after her third-round opponent Lesia Tsurenko withdrew due to an elbow injury.

The Japanese's run was cut short by Karolina Pliskova, who won 7-6(6), 7-6(5). Pliskova lost to the eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, who lifted the Qatar Open trophy for the third consecutive time, on Saturday, February 17.

