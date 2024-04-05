Goran Ivanisevic being candid and revealing the reason behind his split with Novak Djokovic has been appreciated by fans of the Serb.

Ivanisevic sat down for a conversation with Sport Klub post his split with the World No. 1 where he cleared the air to explain to everyone what exactly happened between the two and also revealed the reason for their partnership ending.

“I've read a lot. People have to write, but no one has come close to hitting it. There is no real reason, the real reason is saturation. These have been extremely difficult five years, people forget the corona and that at one point he was the world's number one villain due to non-vaccination," Ivanisevic said.

"We were always in an intermediate step, some minister forbade, madness with Australia... There was saturation, fatigue of the material - and the car goes to technical every now and then... And he got tired of me, and I got tired of him. I couldn't help him anymore, but we made a big deal," he added.

Ivanisevic also said that the split with Djokovic didn't occur during the Sunshine Double rather there never was a split. However, he felt that their time together was coming to an end during the US Open.

"A split has not occurred in America, it has never 'happened'. If I'm going to be honest, I still felt it at the US Open last year ... America was incredible, Cincinnati and the US Open were won, and I already felt that the end was near.

"There was a question whether at the end of the year or sometime this year... Maybe we should have done it last year, but after the US Open I had knee surgery, I was gone for six or seven weeks, I came back for Turin, but it was already that material fatigue, and communication," Ivanisevic said.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the respect with which Goran Ivanisevic spoke about Djokovic. One of the fans said regardless of what went down, there is profound respect between the two.

"Beyond everything said, there's unbounded respect for each other"

Another fan reminisced about the amazing friendship shared by Djokovic and Ivanisevic but accepted that all good things come to an end.

"What an amazing partnership and friendship. All good things come to end and I wish both men all the best for the future."

"Key word: Saturation = all good things must come to an end Novak took every bit of knowledge out of Ivanisevic during the peak of his career. He must now find a different mentor/consultant as he is reaching his last years Lebron moved on, Brady moved on, common move amongst..." anoother fan said.

"It was fairly obvious that they got everything they could out of the relationship, so it ran its course. no drama just acceptance from the two of them. You could see they were getting on one anothers nerves near the end but have no resentment towards one another. Good to hear!" a fan added.

"I hope Goran recovers from these long-lasting saturation and fatigue. He was always looking like a prisoner on death row each game. I can feel the release for both men. I am thankful. People who have gone through good, then bad marriages will understand," a fan wished.

"Good to hear of your frankness, Goran! Your sense of fortitude to say this out here goes well appreciated, and admired. I now have a better appreciation of your attitude, character. You’ve articulated it quite well. Bravo!" a fan added.

"A time and a season! Great respect for both Goran and Nole" another fan chimed in.

"Fair enough but it is what it is let’s move on," a fan admitted.

Novak Djokovic will begin his European clay court campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has had an underwhelming start to the 2024 season. The Serb was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open and exited the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after losing to Luca Nardi in the third round. He is yet to win a title this season.

Djokovic will begin his European clay court campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters and will enter the tournament as the top seed. The Serb is a two-time champion of the event, winning it in 2013 and 2015. He will look to win his first title this year and also complete a triple career Golden Masters at the tournament.

The World No. 1 will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, defending champion Andrey Rublev and others. The Monte-Carlo Masters will begin on April 7.

