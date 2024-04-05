Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters is around the corner, with the main draw set to start on April 8.

Andrey Rublev is the defending champion, defeating Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the final last year. The Russian will have a tough title defense, as the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner are all solid title contenders.

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is also a force to be reckoned with, as are the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud.

On that note, here is everything to know about the tournament:

What is the Monte-Carlo Masters?

The Monte-Carlo Masters is a clay-court event that takes place in April. It is a part of the ATP Masters 1000 category and one of the most prestigious events on the surface.

The inaugural edition took place in 1896, with George Whiteside Hillyard winning the tournament by defeating Victor Voss in the final.

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player in the history of the Monte-Carlo Masters with 11 titles to his name. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas are some of the other big names to have won the tournament.

Venue

Like every other year, the Monte-Carlo Country Club is the venue for this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Players and Draw

Jannik Sinner with the Miami Open trophy

Top seed Novak Djokovic will be back in action after his Indian Wells exit and will be a favorite to win in Monte-Carlo despite early exits in his last three appearances. The Serb will face either Roman Safiullin or a qualifier in the second round.

Second seed Jannik Sinner has had a dream of a season so far, winning the Australian Open, ABN AMRO Open and the Miami Open. The Italian has received a tough draw, with either Sebastian Korda or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina awaiting him in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and defending champion Andrey Rublev are all among the top contenders.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds in Monte-Carlo will start on April 6 and end on April 7. The main draw of the Masters 1000 event will commence on April 8 and go on till April 9.

The quarterfinals will take place on April 12 while the semifinals are set to be held on April 13. The men's singles final in Monte-Carlo is scheduled to be played on April 14.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize pool at the Monte-Carlo Masters is €6,410,670 and the winner will receive €919,075. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the Masters 1000 event:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €919,075 1000 Runner-up €501,880 650 Semifinals €274,425 400 Quarterfinals €149,685 200 Round of 16 €80,065 100 Round of 32 €42,935 50 Round of 64 €23,785 10

Where to Watch

Fans in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can catch the live action of the tournament on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch all the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Australia: Fans down under can watch the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo live on beIN Sports Australia.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the tournament live on TSN.

