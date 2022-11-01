Bianca Andreescu attends Toronto Raptors' game at Scotiabank Arena

Bianca Andreescu attended the Toronto Raptors' game on Monday along with her mother Maria at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors played the Atlanta Hawks, where the former cruised to a 139-109 win.

The Canadian is a devoted fan of the Raptors and has attended many of their games. Andreescu caught the team's attention when she became the first Canadian to lift the 2019 US Open and the Canadian Open at the age of 19, two tournaments where she defeated Serena Williams in the finals.

"Bianca Andreescu and her mom Maria are in the house at ScotiaBank Arena to watch the Raptors." Lucas Weese, a journalist tweeted.

Andreescu also has her own personalized Raptors jersey, which was gifted to her by the Raptors during one of their games in acknowledgment of her magnificent US Open run.

“After more than a year of coaching Bianca, I have decided not to extend our collaboration” - Coach Sven Groeneveld on splitting with Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreesecu in action at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Sven Groeneveld, who has coached many players throughout his coaching career, including Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, Mary Pierce and Ana Ivanovic, among others, began working with Bianca Andreescu in 2021.

The pair, who worked together for nearly 14 months, recently parted ways. Sven took to social media to say that he decided not to extend his collaboration with the 2019 US Open champion and wished her and her team great success going forward. He also stated that he is keen on new challenges in the men’s or women’s game.

"After more than a year of coaching Bianca, I have decided not to extend our collaboration. I am keen on new challenges in the men's or women's game. Wishing Bianca and her team great success going forward," Groeneveld tweeted.

Andreescu is yet to announce who her new coach will be. She started her 2022 season late after taking a mental health break before making her competitive return in Stuggart. The 22-year-old’s best performance of the season came during the grasscourt season, where she reached the final of the Bad Homburg Open. The Canadian beat Martina Trevisan, Katie Swan and top seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the semifinals of the WTA 250 event, but lost 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 to Caroline Garcia in the finals. She reached the Rome quarterfinals, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

