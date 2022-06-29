Bianca Andreescu calls out Canada's leading sports channel for showing only her male compatriots' matches

Only one Canadian among Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Bianca Andreescu can boast of winning a Grand Slam title, and yet, fans in Canada could enjoy only the other two players' Wimbledon matches on Tuesday.

TSN (The Sports Network) is the sports channel that is responsible for broadcasting the 2022 Wimbledon matches in Canada. During their first-round matches on Tuesday, Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime, and Andreescu were all playing at the same time. Although the men's matches were shown on TV, those who wanted to watch Andreescu in action were left disappointed.

As fans took to social media to express their desire to watch Andreescu's match, TSN issued a statement saying that her match would be telecast as soon as one of the matches featuring Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime ended.

"Programming Alert: The stream for Court 12 has been changed to Court 14 where Bianca Andreescu is in action on the TSN website/TSN App. Her match will be joined in progress at the conclusion of either Auger-Aliassime (TSN5) or Shapovalov's (TSN1) match," TSN tweeted.

However, quite a few fans brought to the attention of the network that the match was still not available on the website or the app. After receiving a huge number of complaints, TSN rectified the issue and the match was available to watch on their online steam.

The player herself questioned TSN after her match, saying that although Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime's matches were shown, it saddened her that Canadian fans were not able to watch her on TV or online.

"Sad to see Canadian fans tweeting about not being able to watch most of my first round match at Wimbledon… on TV or the app…. no problem for Denis or Felix tho @TSN_Sports @TSNTennis?" Andreescu wrote.

While Andreescu and Shapovalov won their respective first-round matches, sixth seed Auger-Aliassime lost to Maxime Cressy in four sets.

Bianca Andreescu faces Elena Rybakina next

Bianca Andreescu during her opening match

Former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu beat American qualifier Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-3 in Round 1 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday. Her next opponent is Russian-born Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina, currently ranked No. 23.

Andreescu is looking for her second Grand Slam title at this year's grasscourt event. Her first victory at a Major tournament came at the 2019 US Open, where she defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5, making her the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam event.

