Bianca Andreescu marked her 23rd birthday on Friday, June 16 by announcing that she will make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross for the wildfire relief efforts in Atlantic Canada.

Andreescu has been vocal about her love for Canada and her gratitude for the support she receives from her fans.

This year, the Canadian tennis star decided to celebrate her birthday by helping those affected by the devastating wildfires that have been raging in Nova Scotia and other Atlantic provinces since late May.

Andreescu shared her birthday message and donation appeal on social media, urging her fans and followers to join her in supporting the cause if they can.

"Thanks to everyone for the kind messages on my birthday I’ll be making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross for the wildfire relief efforts. Please donate if you can!" Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

The fires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and have destroyed hundreds of properties and vast swathes of land.

The funds will be directed to people living in some of the hardest-hit areas, for immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts as well as community preparedness initiatives.

Bianca Andreescu falls to Viktoria Hruncakova in Libema Open 2nd round

Bianca Andreescu in 2023 French Open - Day Five

Bianca Andreescu's 2023 Libema Open campaign came to an end with a straight-sets loss to Viktoria Hruncakova in the second round on Thursday.

Andreescu, who is ranked No. 37 in the world, had received a wildcard entry into the event. She had won her first-round match against Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez in straight sets on Tuesday, but could not replicate that performance against Hruncakova.

Andreescu struggled to find her rhythm and consistency throughout the match, as she made several errors on both wings. She also seemed to lack confidence in her movement, which has been an issue since she had suffered a horrific injury at the Miami Open in March.

Hruncakova, on the other hand, played with aggression and precision, as she took advantage of Andreescu’s rustiness and vulnerability. She dominated the baseline rallies and kept Andreescu on the defensive with her powerful groundstrokes.

Andreescu started her 2023 season at the Adelaide International and then played at the Australian Open. She lost to Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the second round in Melbourne.

The Canadian then reached the semifinals of the Thailand Open, where she was the top seed, but she lost in the first round at both the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

She then played at Indian Wells, where she fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Following her injury in Miami, Andreescu suffered first-round exits in Madrid and Rome before falling in the third round of the French Open.

