Bianca Andreescu drops 3-word reaction to Amanda Anisimova donning new brunette look

Tennis player Bianca Andreescu reacted to her friend and fellow competitor Amanda Anisimova donning a new brunette hair look on Saturday. Andreescu turned pro in 2017 and reached the World No. 4 ranking, her career best, in 2019.

Anisimova recently posted a slideshow of pictures flaunting her hair and beaming with joy and the Canadian complimented the American with a three-word reaction, cheering her up on her latest makeover.

Andreescu commented on Anisimova's Instagram post hyping her up.

"Brunette szn ouuuuu, " Andreescu wrote.

The Russian-American tennis player had an exciting Middle East swing recently. She managed to clinch an amazing title in Doha defeating some big-shot tennis players in the tournament. She overcame the challenge from Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final. She won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open 2025, defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.

However, she concluded her tour with a heartbreak at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She was defeated in straight sets by her compatriot McCartney Keesler in the round of 64 on February 17.

On the other hand, Bianca Andreescu is having a difficult time with injuries and has put a pause on her tennis career since last year. However, she is hoping to return to action soon.

Bianca Andreescu hopes to make a comeback by recovering from injury

Bianca Andreescu shocked the entire tennis world in 2019 after defeating the legendary Serena Williams in the finals of both the US Open and the Canadian Open. However, she has been out of tennis due to injury since her appearance at the Japan Open last year.

She also recently went through an appendectomy and posted a picture of her doing some weight exercises on Instagram to let her fans know that she is recovering well. The Canadian also thanked her doctor who is continuing to help her get back on track.

"Step by step ☺️💪🏼 A massive thank you to Dr. Cowan for guiding me through my journey over the last little while with his exceptional approach. I’m elevating my health and performance to new heights! @phenom_doc" - Bianca Andreescu captioned on her post.

The former World No.4 is hoping for a quick recovery as she keeps hustling on. She is expected to make a steady comeback later in the 2025 season.

