Bianca Andreescu was over the moon as she celebrated Canada's triumph over the USA to win the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off Final. The fiery match between the two rivals went into overtime where Canada's superstar player scored to clinch bragging rights for his nation.

Canada and the USA locked horns in the group stages of the league where the latter claimed a huge 3-1 win over the former thanks to Jake Gueentzel's heroics. Interestingly, USA topped the group and Canada came second meaning the Sidney Crosby-led side had a shot at getting revenge and winning the whole event.

Nathan MacKinnon gave Canada the lead with a fiery shot in the opening period but Brady Tkachuk leveled the score, which was followed by Jake Sanderson giving the Americans a 2-1 lead. Things looked bleak for the Canadians but Sam Bennett tied the score and after a goalless third period, the final went into overtime.

It was the Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid who scored a sharp wrister in overtime with the help of Cale Makar and Mitchell Marner's high-quality play to help $75 million-worth Sidney Crosby-led Canada (via Celebrity Net Worth) lift the championship.

Canadian tennis stars like Denis Shapovalov, Eugenie Bouchard, and Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrated their Nation's triumph. Bianca Anreescu has joined the celebrations as she took to X (Formmerly Twitter) to tweet,

"Love waking up to this!!! Our countries sport, our countries medal 💪🏼❤️ 🇨🇦."

On the tennis side of things, Andreescu has been dealing with some difficult injury-riddled times.

"I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach" - Bianca Andreescu opens up about her injury struggle

Bianca Andreescu - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu has been out of action since her appearance at the Japan Open last year. She was slated to play at the Merida Open, where she would be kicking off her 2025, however, it looks like the former US Open champion will have to delay her return due to an emergency appendectomy she underwent. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

"Hey everyone. Quick life update-training was going so well and I was very excited for the @wtameridaopen to be my first tournament of the 2025 season. However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy," Bianca Andreescu revealed.

Fortunately, she revealed the surgery went smoothly and she is looking to make her return during the Clay swing.

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever. Thanks so much for all your support-can't wait to get back to competing!" she added.

Bianca Andreescu took to nature to soothe herself after a heartbreaking impediment that sparked skeptical reactions from tennis fans.

