Bianca Andreescu gets honest about getting in her own way & finding the right balance with tennis

Bianca Andreescu shared that the knowledge she gained from her real-life experiences during her hiatus was beneficial but too much seeking made her overanalytical. Andreescu was away from the tennis court for a long time due to personal reasons and an appendectomy, and returned to the circuit in April 2025.

Bianca Andreescu, the Canadian player who peaked at No. 4 in the WTA rankings, ended her 2024 season with the Japan Open in October 2024. While she enjoyed her break from tennis, Andreescu engaged in soul-searching activities like volunteer work in Phuket and Chiang Mai. She also attended Tony Robbins' online retreat and sought knowledge from Joe Dispenza's retreat, besides reading his books, which helped her find her reason to return to the sport.

Now competing in the qualifying rounds of the French Open, Bianca Andreescu reflected on her off-tennis experiences but also noted how she can get overanalytical with all the information.

"It is definitely great, but sometimes I can get too much in my head with all the information that I'm seeking. Because, yes, I have a lot of interests outside of the court, and that can be beneficial, but also not. Because if I go back to 2019, yes, I read books and stuff, but I was still in that era of ‘ignorance is bliss’, and sometimes that's really nice, because I can definitely get into my head," she confessed. (via Arab News)

Bianca Andreescu trounced Yao Xinxin in straight sets in the first round of qualifiers. She will next go against Nao Hibina on May 21, 2025.

Bianca Andreescu opened up about how she tends to compare her form in 2019 to the present day

Bianca Andreescu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Seven - (Source: Getty)

Bianca Andresscu was at the top of her game in 2019. She won her first main draw at the Australian Open, continuing her momentum to win a WTA 125 title at the Newport Beach Challenger, becoming Canada's top-ranked player on the tour.

The 24-year-old claimed her first US Open title that year, trouncing Serena Williams in the finals. Her achievement made her the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova in 2006. Andreescu boasted a 17-win match streak until succumbing in the China Open quarterfinals. She ended her season with winning the Lou Marsh Trophy.

In a recent interview, the Canadian shared how drawing a comparison between her form in 2019 and 2025 is natural but she wouldn't let it impact her for the worse.

"It's like how can I be Bianca now instead of how can I be Bianca from last year, or even, you know, 2019, right? Because everyone talks about 2019, but it's never going to be the case. So it's like finding who Bianca is now is the most important thing."

She added:

"I can definitely have a toxic relationship in a way with the sport, and so it's just really focusing on giving myself grace of, yes, I'm a perfectionist and I know where my level can be, but it's also like, I'm not the same person I was back in 2019."

Bianca Andreescu was in the running for the Paris Olympic title, defeating Clara Tauson in the opening round but lost in the following round.

