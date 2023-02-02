Bianca Andreescu reacts to incredible tweener winner from Alycia Parks

Bianca Andreescu could scarcely believe Alycia Parks' tweener winner against fourth seed Petra Martic in the Round of 16 at the Lyon WTA 250 tournament on Wednesday (February 1).

Parks, opting for a serve and volley against Martic, found herself in a tricky situation as the latter produced an inch-perfect lob that sent the American scurrying back to the baseline. The 22-year-old, however, produced an incredible tweener (between-the-legs shot) lob that sailed over the net-rushing Martic and landed inside the baseline for a winner.

Martic couldn't help but applaud the shot, and Andreescu was awestruck as well, quote-tweeting a video of Parks' winner shared by the WTA and adding:

"Daaaaaaaamnn"

Parks went on to win the match after dropping the first set, 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-2. The American is also alive in doubles, partnering with Shuai Zhang. They are currently competing against Cristina Bucsa and Bibiane Schoofs for a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Andreescu is currently in action at the Hua Hin Championships in Bangkok, where she opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Harriet Dart. The top seed will next take on Anastasia Zakharova on Thursday for a place in the last eight.

"I think I played really well' - Bianca Andreescu after beating Harriet Dart

Bianca Andreescu is into the pre-quarterfinals in Hua Hin.

Bianca Andreescu is coming off a surprise second-round loss at the Australian Open to Cristina Bucsa in three sets.

The former US Open winner, though, returned to winning ways with a rather straightforward victory over Dart. The 22-year-old admitted to a lapse in concentration after pocketing the opener for the loss of three games. However, she regrouped in time to take the second set 6-4 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Andreescu said after beating Dart:

"I think I played really well. In the second set, I felt like I lost my concentration just a little bit. Waiting around all day isn't fun. So I was a bit tired, but I'm super glad that I bounced back and was able to finish the match."

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



"I think I think I played really well. In the second set, I felt like I lost my concentration just a little bit. Waiting around all day isn't fun. So I was a bit tired but I'm super glad that I bounced back and was able to finish the match." Lukas Weese @Weesesports Bianca Andreescu wins her first match at the Thailand Open, defeating Harriet Dart in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.



The Canadian will face Anastasia Zakharova in the second round.



#ThailandOpen Bianca Andreescu wins her first match at the Thailand Open, defeatingHarriet Dart in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.The Canadian will face Anastasia Zakharova in the second round. 🇨🇦Bianca Andreescu wins her first match at the Thailand Open, defeating 🇬🇧Harriet Dart in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.The Canadian will face Anastasia Zakharova in the second round.#ThailandOpen https://t.co/nA5x13xE6w Andreescu on her win:"I think I think I played really well. In the second set, I felt like I lost my concentration just a little bit. Waiting around all day isn't fun. So I was a bit tired but I'm super glad that I bounced back and was able to finish the match." twitter.com/Weesesports/st… Andreescu on her win:"I think I think I played really well. In the second set, I felt like I lost my concentration just a little bit. Waiting around all day isn't fun. So I was a bit tired but I'm super glad that I bounced back and was able to finish the match." twitter.com/Weesesports/st…

Andreescu had the finish line in sight when she broke Hart twice in the second to lead 6-3, 5-1. However, the World No. 104 recouped both breaks only to concede her serve in the tenth game, which ended the contest.

The Canadian is now 3-2 in the 2023 season, having lost in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 to fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Poll : 0 votes