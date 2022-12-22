Bianca Andreescu thoroughly enjoys doubles experience with "pretty cool" Rohan Bopanna at World Tennis League

Bianca Andreescu played alongside India's Rohan Bopanna in a mixed doubles match and enjoyed the experience of sharing the court with the doubles tennis great. Andreescu and Bopanna played a thrilling match in the World Tennis League on Wednesday and the Canadian herself produced some stunning shots.

Unfortunately, for the Indo-Canadian duo, they lost 2-6, 7-6(4), 10-7 in a match tie-break against the pairing of Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov. Andreescu has been in some good doubles form this week in Dubai, winning her first mixed doubles match on Monday alongside Nick Kyrgios.

Despite the loss on Wednesday, Andreescu was happy with the experience of playing with the "pretty cool" Bopanna.

"Pretty cool person to share the court with @rohanbopanna," Bianca Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

Bopanna is a three-time Grand Slam doubles finalist, having won the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title partnering with Gabriela Dabrowski. The 42-year-old is still going strong on tour and is currently ranked No. 19 in the ATP doubles rankings.

Meanwhile, earlier in the tournament, the Eagles' Andreescu and Kyrgios beat the Kites' Eugenie Bouchard and Holger Rune 6-2, 6-3. 2019 US Open champion Andreescu is yet to take to the court for a singles match in the ongoing World Tennis League, as World No. 4 Caroline Garcia has played both women's singles matches for the Eagles so far.

Bianca Andreescu happy with "great chemistry" on court with Nick Kyrgios

Bianca Andreescu and Nick Kyrgios during a doubles match at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Bianca Andreescu believes she and Nick Kyrgios shared a strong chemistry during their doubles match at the World Tennis League. The 22-year-old Canadian felt it was a result of both Kyrgios and herself being "outgoing people" who often bring great energy to the court during their respective matches.

The Canadian also felt that playing with Kyrgios made her serve and volley pretty well, something the Australian star is known for.

“I thought the chemistry was great right from the start,” Andreescu said after the match, according to The National.

“We’re both pretty outgoing people so I thought that we’re going to bring great energy and we played very well. I think we both have great hands. I think he’s rubbing off on me a little bit on the serve and on the volleys, so hopefully we can keep it going," she added.

Meanwhile, Andreescu and Bopanna are set to team up again in the 2022 World Tennis League as they are scheduled to face the Hawks' duo of Anett Kontaveit and Dominic Thiem on Friday. It will be the Eagles' last group stage tie ahead of the finals.

