World Tennis League 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The world's biggest tennis stars have assembled in Dubai for the World Tennis League, which is taking place from December 19-24.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic are the biggest names in the draws. It is a mixed-team event and players have been drawn into four teams, with the two best performing teams facing off in the final.

Djokovic is part of Team Falcons, along with 2017 ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov, World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 13 Paula Badosa.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will lead Team Kites. World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 2022 Paris Masters champion Holger Rune and former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will be her teammates.

Reigning WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia and 2022 Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios headline Team Eagles. They will be joined by 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, Andreas Seppi and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna.

World No. 12 Alexander Zverev, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, World No. 17 Anett Kontaveit and 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem comprise Team Hawks.

Fans will not only get to witness some tennis as a music concert will take place following the conclusion of the matches on each day. It will be headlined by well-known DJs and musicians such as Tiesto and Ne-Yo, among others.

Tennis fans are usually starved for some action in December, but that hasn't been the case this year. This is the third exhibition event taking place this month and with the tournament stretching for six days, they'll have plenty to keep themselves occupied.

The 2023 season is just around the corner as well and will commence with the United Cup in Australia from December 29 onwards.

The World Tennis League is an exciting new experiment and promises to return on a grander scale if the debut edition is deemed a success. Here's where one can catch up on all the action happening at the event:

World Tennis League channel and live streaming list

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA & UK.

Jio Cinema and Sports 18 - India.

Stan Sport - Australia.

DAZN - Spain.

Super Channel - Italy.

RTL - Belgium & Belarus.

SportKlub - Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia.

AMC - Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Canal+ - Poland.

Vivaro TV - Armenia.

Charlton - Israel.

Dubai TV - Middle East and North Africa.

Start - Russia.

Sport Max - Caribbean.

Claro - Brazil.

For the full list of broadcasters for the 2022 World Tennis League, click here.

