Courtesy of a quick recovery from an ankle injury suffered at the 2023 Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu resumed training for the first time yesterday (April 14).

The Canadian player recently experienced a horrific ankle injury, somewhat similar to that of Alexander Zverev's against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open. After defeating Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari, and Sofia Kenin, Andreescu faced Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round in Miami.

The World No. 27 was leading 2-0 in the second set when she rolled her left ankle and left the court in tears in a wheelchair. Calling it "the worst pain I’ve ever felt," the 2019 US Open champion later revealed that she had torn two ligaments in her ankle and that she would patiently begin rehab to return as soon as possible.

Andreescu was gearing up to play for Team Canada against Team Belgium in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver this week. However, the injury meant that Katherine Sebov would be called in as her replacement. But the Mississauga native chose to accompany her team on April 14 to cheer her teammates on.

While Leylah Fernandez beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-3 in the first match for Canada, Rebecca Marino lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Ysaline Bonaventure in the second. After fans left the arena, Andreescu picked up the racket and started hitting groundstrokes.

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



Bianca Andreescu est de retour sur le court! @Bandreescu_ is back on court!Bianca Andreescu est de retour sur le court! .@Bandreescu_ is back on court! 👀Bianca Andreescu est de retour sur le court! 👀 https://t.co/slIi5naPdP

The 22-year-old will be hoping to return to action at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, which will be played from April 25 to May 7.

Arash Madani @ArashMadani



The plan is for Andreescu to practice this week and play the Madrid 1000 clay event.



All things considered, after how Miami ended, just a great development on the health front for Andreescu. Arash Madani @ArashMadani



Leylah Annie Fernandez opens it at 7 pm ET. With a win this weekend, Canada can reach the finals for the third straight year.



Out with an ankle injury, Bianca Andreescu is in Vancouver with the national team.

The plan is for Andreescu to practice this week and play the Madrid 1000 clay event.

All things considered, after how Miami ended, just a great development on the health front for Andreescu.

Bianca Andreescu is attending Team Canada's matches because she "cares about" her teammates

Bianca Andreescu

Although Bianca Andreescu is not fit to play in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup, she has been present courtside to lend her support to Team Canada.

“Being here, just being in the team environment being around these amazing women, it’s always nice to be there to support. I care about these people,” she said.

Canada's No. 1 singles player among women has come up with her own methods to try and motivate the players.

“Everybody knows how to play tennis, everybody knows what to do, it’s more motivational things I would say. You’re doing amazing, keep it up, play with your heart, give everything you have, little things like that," Bianca Andreescu added.

Upon being asked if she liked playing or watching tennis more, the former World No. 4 was quick to pick the first option.

“Honestly, I hate watching tennis, especially people that I care about. I want my team to win. I love playing way more," she concluded.

Canada needs to win two of its three fixtures against Belgium today (April 15) to advance to the Finals, which will be played in November.

