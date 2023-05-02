Bianca Andreescu wishes her mother Maria on her birthday

Bianca Andreescu extended warm birthday wishes to her mother, Maria, on her birthday.

Maria is originally from Romania but moved to Canada after marrying Nicu Andreescu in 1996. She currently serves as the chief compliance officer for an investment firm based in Toronto.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Maria is an avid tennis enthusiast and makes it a point to catch every match featuring her daughter, Bianca. She is frequently spotted in the stands supporting her daughter while sporting her signature oversized black sunglasses, voluminous hair, and designer clothing. She is often accompanied by their beloved family dog, Coco, who can be seen nestled in her lap.

On Monday, May 1, Bianca shared a picture of herself, Maria, and Coco, to extend her heartfelt birthday wishes to her mother.

"My everything happy birthday mama andreescu," Abdreescu captioned her Instagram post.

Bianca Andreescu grateful to be back in action so soon after harrowing ankle injury

Bianca Andreescu at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Bianca Andreescu has stated that she is grateful to have returned to the court so quickly after her horrifying ankle injury at the 2023 Miami Open.

Andreescu rolled her ankle in her Round of 16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova. The pain was so excruciating that she had to be wheeled off the court. She described it as the worst pain she had ever experienced.

After undergoing scans, it was discovered that she had torn two ligaments in her left ankle, and was later seen wearing a brace as she worked towards a full recovery.

The 22-year-old recently made a return to the court at the Madrid Open. The US Open champion only missed two clay tournaments during her hiatus - the Charleston Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Although Andreescu did not achieve the desired outcome in Madrid, where she suffered a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2 defeat against Wang Xiyu, the 22-year-old tennis star remained optimistic. She viewed the opportunity to compete at the highest level so soon after her injury as a "blessing".

Bianca @Bandreescu_ What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards 😁 https://t.co/SCW7es3jw6

After her defeat in Madrid, she is eagerly looking forward to competing in the Italian Open in Rome, which she jokingly referred to as a "pizza and pasta town".

"What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards 😄," Andreescu tweeted.

Poll : 0 votes