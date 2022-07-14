"Big fan of Roger Federer and Nadal" - Mithali Raj

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who retired a few weeks ago after an international career spanning 23 years, has said that she's a huge fan of tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

During a Q&A session with fans titled "#AskMithali', Mithali Raj was asked about her favorite sport outside cricket that she likes to play or watch and the 39-year-old promptly replied:

"Tennis. Big fan of Roger Federer and Nadal"

Federer and Nadal are widely regarded as two of the best players in the game's history. The two have captured 20 and 22 Grand Slam singles titles respectively. Along with Novak Djokovic (21), the trio are the all-time Major title leaders in men's singles.

Apart from their on-court credentials, Federer also shares a riveting rivalry with Nadal. The duo have combined to produce some of the best matches at the business end of Slams, like the 2008 Wimbledon final, where Nadal ended Federer's five-year reign with a five-set win in near darkness.

Responding to another question, Raj said that she has read 'Open', the autobiography of American tennis legend Andre Agassi.

Agassi is one of only five male players in the Open Era to have won all four Grand Slams at least once, a feat described as the 'Career Grand Slam'. The others to do so are Rod Laver, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal transcends sport

Roger Federer (right) and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share a rivalry for the ages. The contrast between their game styles - Federer's relentless attack and Nadal's dogged defense - adds an intriguing layer to their rivalry.

The Swiss' singlehanded backhand is a thing of beauty, and he embodies poetry in motion on the court. Nadal, on the other hand, has a terrier-like mentality, playing each point as if his life depended on it.

The Spaniard's high-kicking left-handed forehand to Federer's single-handed backhand is discomfiting for the Swiss, especially on clay, where the ball bounces high. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old has had his success against Nadal.

Federer trails the pair's head-to-head 24-16, including 10-4 in the Majors, but the Swiss has beaten Nadal in five of the pair's last six meetings. The last of them was at Wimbledon in 2019, where Federer beat Nadal in a four-set semifinal before losing to Djokovic in the final.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘

The 40-year-old has been out of action since Wimbledon last year due to injury, while Nadal is still going strong, winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year.

