Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle drew some heat from tennis fans following her criticism of Zendaya's upcoming movie 'Challengers,' after the release of the film's trailer on June 20.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino, the film follows Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a once-successful player whose career is abruptly cut short due to a devastating injury.

A few years later, Tashi is coaching her husband Art, who is struggling with a string of losses. Their lives take a dramatic turn when he is set to face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former lover, Patrick, in a high-stakes challenger tournament.

During a Q&A session with fans on social media, Morgan Riddle was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming film. The 25-year-old claimed that the film appeared to be the 'worst movie ever made' and expressed her lack of interest in watching it.

"I'm sorry, I'm not even just saying this because I'm stingy about tennis stuff but it genuinely looks like the worst movie ever made?? I can't want to never watch it," Riddle posted on her Instagram story.

Several fans were left amused by Riddle's words as they drew comparisons between the Zendaya starrer and Taylor Fritz's episodes in the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point.'

"She's talking big smack for someone whose bf took part in Break Point," a fan tweeted.

"Me about freeze BP episodes," another fan chimed in.

Other fans raised questions about the social media influencer's credentials to critique the film.

"I know for a fact that she never watched tennis before she started dating Fritz," a fan commented.

"Your boyfriend is Taylor Fritz so you're clearly not that stingy about tennis," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Taylor Fritz set to begin title defense at Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Fritz won the 2022 Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Taylor Fritz is set to begin his title defense at the Eastbourne International on Wednesday, June 28. Following a bye in the first round, the top seed will take on the winner of the match between Marco Cecchinato and Mackenzie McDonald.

Fritz won his maiden ATP title at the Eastbourne International after defeating Sam Querry 6-3, 6-4 in the final in 2019. In 2022, he won his second title at the ATP 250 event after beating fellow American Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6(4) in the final.

Taylor Fritz will look to successfully defend his title in order to gain confidence ahead of Wimbledon 2023. The American recorded his best-ever finish at a Grand Slam at last year's edition of the grasscourt Major, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to Rafael Nadal.

