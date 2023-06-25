"Looks like the worst movie ever made" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle roasts Zendaya's upcoming 'Challengers' movie

American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently gave her verdict on Zendaya's upcoming movie 'Challengers'

Challengers is described as a romantic sports comedy film about an intense love triangle involving a professional tennis player and former tennis rivals. As their past and present collide, competition — and drama — ensue both on and off the court.

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is the main character, a former tennis prodigy turned coach who is an unapologetic force of nature in both the sport and the game of love. She is married to a champion who is on a losing streak and must compete against a washed-up player who is also his former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

Morgan Riddle engaged in an Instagram Q&A session where a user asked if she was interested in watching the movie. The social media influencer responded, remarking that it appears to be the "worst" movie ever made, and added that she will never watch it.

"Im sorry, Im not even just saying this because Im stingy about tennis stuff but it genuinely looks like the worst movie ever made?? I can't want to never watch it," Riddle wrote.

"He’s very confident in who he is, his game and his ability and potential" - Morgan Riddle on Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle started dating in 2020 and have been in a happy relationship ever since. They were also seen together on Netflix's docuseries, 'Break Point,' which followed Fritz and other top tennis players while they competed on tour last year.

In a recent interview with the ATP, Morgan Riddle revealed a few details about Fritz, saying that he enjoys playing golf and is confident in his game, ability, and potential.

"He likes playing golf, he is very confident. For how shy he is, he’s very, very confident in who he is, his game and his ability and potential," Riddle said.

She also disclosed that Taylor Fritz is quite "shy" and "introverted." She said:

"He’s quite shy, quite introverted, definitely a homebody. You can still see it sometimes, even in press and stuff. You can see how shy he is. I think you’ll be able to tell in the show he’s a little more introverted than most, but it’s endearing in a way, too."

Taylor Fritz will next play at Eastbourne International. A champion in Eastbourne in both 2019 and 2022, he will look to improve on his 2-2 grass-court record this season.

Last season, the American followed up his Eastbourne title with a career-best Grand Slam run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, demonstrating his endurance on the grass.

