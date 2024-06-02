Roger Federer's old remarks about Novak Djokovic giving up during his matches have resurfaced in light of his spirited comeback against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round at the 2024 French Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion fought off a spirited Musetti in a tight five-setter encounter.

Recently, a video of Federer giving an interview at the 2009 Australian Open came to light as he talked about Djokovic retiring from his match due to heat stress. The incident dates back to the quarterfinal match between the Serb and Andy Roddick when the former gave a walkover when the American was leading 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2, 2-1.

The Swiss said that he watched the match and that he was impressed by how Roddick played but was surprised to see the defending champion go out.

"Yeah, I saw everything. It was fun match to watch because I thought it was kind of close for two sets and It was in a way deserved that it went one set all. And then, kind of Andy, I think, really played solid. I was impressed how well he played I think it’s going to be a tough match for me, the next one, but definitely a bit of a surprise to see Djokovic, a defending champion, go out," Federer said.

Talking about Djokovic giving a walkover due to heat stress, the Swiss Maestro did not mince his words and said that Djokovic had given up in his matches before and a similar thing had happened during their encounter at Monte-Carlo Master in 2008. The Serb had retired when Federer was 6-3, 3-2 up due to a sore throat.

"Well I mean it's happened before so I mean it's not the guy who’s never given up in his career, you know, so that’s kind of disappointing to see, you know, when you got two guys playing each other and give up. I mean, he gave up against me in Monaco last year because of sore throat. I mean, these are the kind of things, you know, you wonder about."

The Swiss said that he only once retired mid-match due to a back injury and wrapped up his comments by praising Roddick for his performance:

"I’ve only given up basically once in my career. That came just now in Paris against Blake when I couldn’t move because of my back, you know, but I think Andy pushed him there and probably would have run with the match anyway."

On June 2, 2024, former tennis player Tennys Sandgren said that it was the biggest "should not have said" statement in the sport's history.

"This might be the biggest “prob shouldn’t have said that” in sports history," Sandgren said.

Novak Djokovic faces Francisco Cerundolo in French Open 4R

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open

Novak Djokovic had to dig deep against Italian Lorenzo Musetti to secure his birth for the fourth round at the 2024 French Open. The Serb won the opening set 7-5 but quickly lost control of the game as he lost the next two sets 6-7(6), 2-6.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, known for his mental strength during tough moments, went from strength to strength to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-0. Next, he faces Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the quarterfinals.

The Serb is still hunting for his first title in 2024 but faces a tough challenge from Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz among others. Sinner could also dethrone him from the World No. 1 spot.

