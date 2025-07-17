Bill Ackman Controversy: Hall of Fame Open rejects billionaire's $10M gift amid wild card dispute

Bill Ackman is making headlines in the tennis community after he was accused of seemingly bribing the HOF for the wildcard entry for playing a pro doubles match at the 2025 Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Amid the ongoing controversy, the HOF rejected the billionaire's $10M gift.

Sckman played his first professional tennis match at the Hall of Fame Open doubles tournament in Newport, where he was paired with the American former tennis player Jack Sock. In the first round, the duo squared off against the Australian pair of Omar Jasika and Bernard Tomic, who eventually won with a score of 6-1, 7-5.

Following the match, Ackman was accused of receiving the wild card position because of his wealth rather than his skills. In light of these events, the billionaire offered a $10M gift to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the organization that invited him to the tournament. However, the organization has rejected the endowment, reportedly because it doesn't want to be involved in any potential perception of impropriety.

Ackman, the founder of the Pershing Square Foundation, is associated with the Hall of Fame, as he is a member of the Founder's Circle. His company has donated to the organization in the past. Following his wild card entry and his loss in the first round of the tournament, he has also been slammed by several top-notch tennis players.

Andy Roddick and Martina Navratilova made their feelings known about Bill Ackman playing at the HOF Open

The wild card entry of the American billionaire Bill Ackman at the Hall of Fame Open tournament in Newport did not sit well with some of the tennis legends, including Andy Roddick and Martina Navratilova. After the billionaire lost the match with Jack Sock in the first round of the doubles match, Roddick slammed the decision of Ackman competing.

Roddick made his feelings known with a short tweet that read:

"A disaster... The biggest joke I've ever watched in professional tennis," wrote Andy Roddick.

Navratilova also showcased her dismay at Bill Ackman's decision to play at the HOF Open. She also penned a note on X that read:

"Apparently you can buy yourself a wild card. Oh to have the confidence…"

Following his professional tennis debut, Bill Ackman shared a statement on X stating that he can speak in front of an audience or a studio about several topics without a hint of nervousness; however, playing tennis for the first time was his first experience with stage fright.

